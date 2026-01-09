Cowan's OT goal caps Maple Leafs comeback against Flyers

Toronto extends point streak to 8 games; Konecny scores for Philadelphia before leaving with upper-body injury

TOR at PHI | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Easton Cowan scored with 2:12 remaining in overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Cowan finished a 2-on-1 rush with John Tavares as the Maple Leafs (21-15-7) extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Scott Laughton also scored, and Dennis Hildeby made 22 saves.

Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia (22-12-8). Dan Vladar made 21 saves.

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 1-0, 55 seconds into the second period. Christian Dvorak picked up a loose puck on the left side in the Maple Leafs zone, skated toward the goal line, turned and passed back to Konecny, who beat Hildeby over his blocker with a snap shot from the left face-off circle.

Konecny did not return for the third period due to an upper-body injury. Philadelphia played without forward Bobby Brink (upper body) and defenseman Jamie Drysdale (lower body), both of whom were injured in a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Laughton tied the game 1-1 at 14:04 of the third period with a short-handed goal. Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim missed the net on a shot from the left face-off circle. Laughton picked up the puck along the far boards, skated into the Philadelphia zone, and beat Vladar with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

It was Laughton's first game as an opponent in Philadelphia. He spent nearly 12 NHL seasons with the Flyers before being traded to the Maple Leafs on March 7, 2025.

