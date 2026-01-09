Laughton receives warm ovation from Flyers fans in return

Philadelphia plays tribute video honoring Maple Leafs forward

Laughton ovation Philly
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Philadelphia Flyers fans showed Scott Laughton some brotherly love on Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward received a standing ovation from Flyers fans in his first game back at Xfinity Mobile Arena since being traded to Toronto last March.

The Flyers played a special tribute video that featured highlights throughout Laughton’s 12 seasons with the team. The video also featured former Flyers teammates Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny speaking about the work Laughton did in the Philadelphia community.

After the video aired, Laughton saluted the applauding crowd and received stick taps from both benches.

Laughton was drafted by the Flyers with the 20th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. He had 265 points (106 goals, 159 assists) in 661 games with the Flyers.

