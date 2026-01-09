Laughton receives warm ovation from Flyers fans in return

Philadelphia Flyers fans showed Scott Laughton some brotherly love on Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward received a standing ovation from Flyers fans in his first game back at Xfinity Mobile Arena since being traded to Toronto last March.

The Flyers played a special tribute video that featured highlights throughout Laughton’s 12 seasons with the team. The video also featured former Flyers teammates Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny speaking about the work Laughton did in the Philadelphia community.