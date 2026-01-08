Callahan surprises young Rangers fan at Rockefeller Center ice rink

Former Rangers captain gifts tickets for Centennial Night at MSG while skating

Callahan at Rangers alumni skate

© New York Rangers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Rockefeller Center ice rink in Manhattan is always a magical place around the holidays, but on Wednesday it held some extra charm for some New York Rangers fans.

During the Rangers fan favorites alumni skate at the rink, former team captain and current ESPN analyst Ryan Callahan surprised a young fan, Dylan, with tickets to Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden.

Dylan came to the rink dressed to impress, wearing a signed Rangers jersey and full hockey gear. He caught Callahan’s eye during the skate.

When Callahan asked Dylan if he was going to the game, he said yes, much to the surprise of his dad.

“We are? Not yet,” said his dad. “We still have to find tickets.”

Callahan, who played for the Rangers for eight seasons, took care of that, handing them a pair for Thursday’s game.

“I like it,” said Dylan after getting the tickets.

They then posed in front of the iconic Rockefeller Christmas tree for a photo.

No doubt Dylan and his dad are going to enjoy the game tonight.

Short Shifts

Ovechkin cheers on son playing during ‘Mites on Ice’

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Senators' Stutzle

Lightning celebrates Cooper’s 1,000th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

Maple Leafs celebrate Matthews becoming team’s all-time leading goal scorer

Ovi Jr. gets tooth pulled by Dad, leading to iconic selfie

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Ducks' Carlsson

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Star Wears: Kraken award ‘F1’ helmet to player of game

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Canadiens' Slafkovsky

NFL legend Brady shouts out Schaefer as future star in NHL

Sundin congratulates Matthews on breaking Maple Leafs goals record

Capitals celebrate Youth Hockey Night with local athletes

Switzerland World Junior team honors victims of ski resort fire

Barkov, Tkachuk dance as ‘Sally’ during Role Model’s performance at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers legend Luongo drops puck to open 2026 Winter Classic

Rangers have pre-Winter Classic baseball catch at loanDepot park 

Boyle greets fan wearing his jersey at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers arrive in sports cars, Rangers dress in all white before 2026 Winter Classic