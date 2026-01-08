Callahan surprises young Rangers fan at Rockefeller Center ice rink

The Rockefeller Center ice rink in Manhattan is always a magical place around the holidays, but on Wednesday it held some extra charm for some New York Rangers fans.

During the Rangers fan favorites alumni skate at the rink, former team captain and current ESPN analyst Ryan Callahan surprised a young fan, Dylan, with tickets to Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden.

Dylan came to the rink dressed to impress, wearing a signed Rangers jersey and full hockey gear. He caught Callahan’s eye during the skate.