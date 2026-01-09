Korpisalo makes 28 saves, Bruins cruise to win against Flames

It was Korpisalo’s first start since Dec. 27.

Sean Kuraly had a goal and assist, and Tanner Jeannot had two assists for the Bruins (23-19-2), who have won three of their past four.

Connor Zary scored for the Flames (18-22-4), who have lost four straight games, including 4-1 at the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Dustin Wolf, in his eighth consecutive start, made 26 saves.

Kuraly gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 9:48 of the first period. Charlie McAvoy made a stretch pass to Jeannot, who controlled the puck along the right wall and banked a pass off the boards to Kuraly before the forward beat Wolf with a wrist shot from high in the right face-off circle to the stick side.

Elias Lindholm made it 2-0 at 12:06. The Bruins broke in on a 3-on-2 when Marat Khusnutdinov made a spinning drop pass in the right circle to David Pastrnak, who quickly fed Lindholm for a one-timer from the left circle.

Mason Lohrei increased the lead to 3-0 at 14:02 of the second period. He faked a slap shot from the top of the left circle, pulled it back with a toe drag past a sprawling Adam Klapka and scored with a wrist shot.

Casey Mittelstadt pushed the lead to 4-0 at 17:59, chipping a rebound over Wolf’s shoulder after his initial shot was blocked.

Zary cut it to 4-1 at 18:44. He gained control of the puck behind Boston’s net, brought it out to the right circle and beat Korpisalo to the far side.