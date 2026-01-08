NHL Status Report: Marchand day to day, out for Panthers against Canadiens

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand is day to day and will not play for the Panthers against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS). The forward was not at the morning skate after he left a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at the end of the second period with an undisclosed injury. Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he would not rule him out for their game at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Marchand leads the Panthers in points (46) and is tied for the team lead with 23 goals in 41 games this season.

New Jersey Devils

Simon Nemec will return for the Devils when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN). The defenseman has missed the past 12 games with a lower-body injury. "He's full-go. He'll play as -- we're more healthy now than when he was playing previously, but he'll be full-go," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. ... Forward Evgenii Dadonov practiced Wednesday and at the morning skate Thursday, but he will not play. Dadonov has been on injured reserve since Dec. 11 with an undisclosed injury after last playing Nov. 24.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin could return for the Hurricanes against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13). The defenseman has missed nine games with an upper-body injury since last playing Dec. 19 but was a full participant in practice Wednesday. He has been limited to five games this season; Slavin played the first two before missing 29 with a lower-body injury. He returned for three games before his most recent injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Bobby Brink and defenseman Jamie Drysdale each has an upper-body injury and will not play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN4, TVAS). Brink left a 5-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday after being hit by Ducks forward Jansen Harkins at 2:32 of the first period. Drysdale left the game Tuesday after a hit by Ducks forward Ross Johnston at 2:39 of the second period. Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said he didn't know how long either player would be out. "Honestly, not sure," he said Thursday. "I haven't seen either one today, just yesterday, so I'll find out what's going on later today. But definitely out tonight." ... Matvei Michkov, who missed the game Tuesday because of a foot injury, will play. The forward took part in an optional practice Wednesday and the morning skate Thursday.

Washington Capitals

Forward Aliaksei Protas could return from a lower-body injury when the Capitals visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT2, NHLN, SNP, TVAS), but forward Tom Wilson is likely to miss his third straight game with a lower-body injury. Protas was a full participant in practice Thursday after missing the past three games. Wilson, who was injured in the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago on Saturday, skated in a noncontact jersey before practice. "I think that would be longshot for him to play tomorrow," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said of Wilson. "'Pro' practiced today, so we'll talk to [head athletic trainer Jason Serbus] on him and see where he's at for tomorrow, but 'Willie' (is) further away." … Carbery did not have any information on the status of forward Justin Sourdif and defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who each left practice early. Sourdif was bleeding from the nose when he left after colliding with Connor McMichael during a drill. It was unclear what happened to Chychrun.

Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander could play against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, coach Craig Berube said Thursday. The forward will not play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN4, TVAS), the sixth straight game he'll miss because of a lower-body injury. Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 33 games, but Toronto is 3-0-2 in the five games without him.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Mason Marchment is week to week for the Blue Jackets because of an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 4. The forward, who was acquired by the Seattle Kraken for two draft picks Dec. 19, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 4. He has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 36 games. ... Forward Mikael Pyyhtia was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League by Columbus in advance of its game at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (10 p.m. ET: FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNO, SN1, TVAS).

Edmonton Oilers

Adam Henrique is expected to be out until after the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 after the center sustained an undisclosed injury blocking a shot in the first period of a 6-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Following the NHL's Olympic break from Feb. 6-24, the Oilers will resume play Feb. 25 at the Anaheim Ducks. Henrique, who was placed on injured reserve, has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 43 games this season. Edmonton next plays at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3).

Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar (lower body) and Joel Armia (upper body) did not play for the Kings in a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. The forwards were injured during a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Kopitar, their captain, did not return after the first period, and Armia left following a collision with Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes midway through the second period. Kopitar has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 37 games this season; Armia has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 41 games. … Forward Corey Perry was designated as non-roster status before the Sharks game because of a personal matter.

