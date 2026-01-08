NHL Status Report: Marchand day to day, out for Panthers against Canadiens

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand is day to day and will not play for the Panthers against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS). The forward was not at the morning skate after he left a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at the end of the second period with an undisclosed injury. Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he would not rule him out for their game at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Marchand leads the Panthers in points (46) and is tied for the team lead with 23 goals in 41 games this season.