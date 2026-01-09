Kane reaches 500 NHL goals in Red Wings win against Canucks

Kane, who also became the 50th player in NHL history to reach the mark, scored his 499th career goal at 19:31 of the first period with the Red Wings on a 5-on-3 power play before scoring into an empty net at 16:07 of the third for No. 500. The Red Wings bench emptied to congratulate Kane.

"I'm just kind of relieved to get it, get it over with, to be honest with you," Kane said. "It's still a really cool feeling, obviously, coming into tonight at 498 and scoring one in the in the first, and then I'm not usually on the ice when the net is empty.

"It was nice to get that opportunity and then hear the crowd erupt a little when I got on the ice was pretty cool. And then obviously getting the puck right away and having a chance to put it in the net for 500 was a great feeling."

J.T. Compher, Lucas Raymond and Axel Sandin-Pellikka all had a goal and an assist for Detroit (26-15-4), which had lost two of three. James van Riemsdyk had two assists, and John Gibson made 23 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored for the Canucks (16-22-5), who have lost five straight (0-3-2). Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves.

Vancouver took two minor penalties in nine seconds late in the first period, giving the Red Wings a 5-on-3 power play for 1:51.

The Canucks killed the first 1:35, but Kane gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 19:31. He took a pass from Raymond on the right side, skated across the high slot, dropped to the left face-off spot and ripped a wrist shot past Lankinen’s blocker.

Raymond’s assist was his 300th NHL point (110 goals, 190 assists) in 363 games.

Sandin-Pellikka gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead at 5:09 of the second period, scoring his fifth goal off assists from van Riemsdyk and Compher.

DeBrusk cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:03, putting in Kiefer Sherwood’s pass for his 12th goal.

Detroit’s third line scored for the second time at 10:10 to give the Red Wings a 3-1 lead. Van Riemsdyk got the puck in the right corner and his pass found Compher alone at the edge of the crease for his fifth goal. Sandin-Pellikka picked up the second assist.

Raymond scored at 18:10 for the 5-1 final.