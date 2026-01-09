Hurricanes score 4 straight, defeat Ducks for 3rd win in row

Stankoven extends goal streak to 3 for Carolina; Anaheim skid hits 8

Ducks at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jalen Chatfield, Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Mark Jankowski and Jackson Blake also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 11 saves for the Hurricanes (27-14-3), who have won three in a row.

It was Andersen’s first win since Nov. 6 when he made 21 saves in a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild. He had gone 0-7-2 in his previous nine starts.

Ryan Poehling and Mikael Granlund scored for the Ducks (21-20-3), who have lost four in a row and are 0-7-1 in the past eight. Ville Husso made 30 saves.

The Ducks scored off the rush for a 1-0 lead at 13:18 of the first period. After taking a pass from Chris Kreider in the right face-off circle, Poehling made a diagonal pass to Jackson Lacombe at the left post before scoring into an open net on the return pass.

Jankowski tied it 1-1 at 8:56 of the second period. Jankowski drove to the net along the goal line before the puck deflected off Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson and into the net.

Granlund gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead at 12:04. Moments after Granlund batted a rebound through the crease with an open net, Mason McTavish gathered the puck and passed back to Granlund at the left post for a redirect into an open net.

Stankoven tied it 2-2 at 14:05, scoring for the third straight game. After Anaheim turned the puck over at the offensive blue line, Hall skated over the blue line and passed to Stankoven, who drove the net for a redirection at the top of the crease.

Carolina took a 3-2 lead at 16:08 when Chatfield one-timed a set-up pass from Jordan Staal in the left circle for his first goal of the season.

Carolina pushed the lead to 4-2 at 10:39. Poehling blocked a one-timer by Alexander Nikishin in the left circle, but the rebound came to Blake in the slot for a backhand finish.

Hall scored an empty-net goal at 17:11 for the 5-2 final.

Latest News

McDavid runs point streak to 17, Oilers rally to hand Jets 11th loss in row

Kane gets 500th NHL goal, becomes 5th U.S.-born player to reach milestone

Texier scores 1st hat trick, Canadiens top Panthers for 3rd straight win

Sabres top Rangers for 12th win in past 13 games

Malkin scores in return, Penguins defeat Devils for 6th straight win

Cowan's OT goal caps Maple Leafs comeback against Flyers

Stamkos honored for 600th NHL goal, sons skate out on ice with him

Korpisalo makes 28 saves, Bruins cruise to win against Flames

Kane reaches 500 NHL goals in Red Wings win against Canucks

Laughton receives warm ovation from Flyers fans in return

NHL Status Report: Marchand day to day, out for Panthers against Canadiens

Callahan surprises young Rangers fan at Rockefeller Center ice rink

Malkin feels ‘so much better,’ could return for Penguins on Thursday

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Fox, Shesterkin out indefinitely, Miller to return for Rangers against Sabres

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings