Malkin scores in return, Penguins defeat Devils for 6th straight win

Crosby has 2 assists to push point streak to 8 for Pittsburgh

Devils at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin scored in his return from an upper-body injury to help the Pittsburgh Penguins win a sixth straight game, 4-1 against the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

The 39-year-old forward missed 15 games since having three points (two goals, one assist) against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 4.

Sidney Crosby had two assists to extend his point streak to eight games (14 points; five goals, nine assists) for the Penguins (21-12-9), who have won seven of eight. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves, Erik Karlsson and Connor Dewar each had a goal and an assist, and Rickard Rakell had two assists.

Luke Hughes scored, and Jake Allen made 25 saves for the Devils (22-20-2), who have been outscored 16-2 in three consecutive losses, including 9-0 at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Karlsson put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 6:39 of the first period. He took a drop pass from Rakell and drove past Jack Hughes to the right face-off circle for a shot over Allen’s glove and under the crossbar.

Jesper Bratt could have tied it on a breakaway at 8:44, but had a wrist shot turned away by Skinner.

Dewar made it 2-0 at 5:23 of the second period, leaving the penalty box after serving a high-sticking minor to receive a stretch pass from Rakell and go five-hole on a breakaway.

Malkin extended the lead to 3-0 at 19:07, scoring his ninth this season on a one-timer from the left circle set up by Crosby with eight seconds remaining on a 5-on-3 power play.

Luke Hughes cut it to 3-1 with a one-timer on a power play at 2:55 of the third period to end New Jersey’s run of 14 straight goals allowed.

Blake Lizotte tapped in a pass from Noel Acciari at 13:26 for the 4-1 final.

