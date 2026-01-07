Fox, Shesterkin out indefinitely, Miller likely back Thursday for Rangers

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- There is no definitive timeline for how long the New York Rangers will be without defenseman Adam Fox and goalie Igor Shesterkin, but forward J.T. Miller is expected to return against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG).

"Lose two, gain one, I guess," center Vincent Trocheck said after practice Wednesday.

Fox and Shesterkin each sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Fox, who was injured late in the third period, was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, requiring him to miss at least 10 games and 24 days. He isn't eligible to return until Jan. 31, but Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said he wasn't sure if he would be ready to return then. Shesterkin, who was injured in the first period, was placed on injured reserve.

This is Fox's second stint on LTIR in just over five weeks; he sustained an upper-body injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29. The Rangers played 14 games without him from Dec. 2-29, going 6-5-3. They averaged 2.36 goals per game and convered at 15.4 percent on the power play during his absence.

New York (20-18-6) scored 10 goals and went 5-for-8 on the power play in the three games Fox played between injuries.

Vladislav Gavrikov will get the first crack at replacing Fox on the top power-play unit with Trocheck, Miller, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin.

"Huge opportunity for me," Gavrikov said.

Sullivan said the simplicity to Gavrikov's game and his offensive instincts, which the coach admits have surprised him this season, are the reasons why he's getting a look there.

"It's not like we're going to have another Adam Fox step up out of nowhere," Trocheck said. "You can't ask 'Gavvy' to go out there on the power play and be Adam Fox. 'Gavvy' has to play his game and play the way he knows how to play on the power play."