Panthers continue Stanley Cup revelry with beachfront parade

Oh, and that they are going to try and do it all over again this upcoming season.

“In honor of DJ Khaled, we the best!’’ Reinhart said. “And I mean that. Another one!”

Coach Paul Maurice, who had some of the more memorable comments at last year’s parade, and general manager Bill Zito offered a more mellow message to the crowd, thanking the players on the team and all of their families for making this run so memorable.

Maurice once again wore a customized t-shirt with pictures of his cats, Penny and Poppy, on it, only this time they were wearing crowns instead of being superimposed on Florida's team logo.

His flowered shirt also had cats on them, a nod to the vintage ties he wears most game nights.

“My message today is one of thanks,’’ Zito said. “First and foremost, it’s these men, it’s these players, these coaches who are extraordinary individuals, our staff, our scouts. … Everyone gets together, and if you came to see us, you would not know who the superstar was or who the other guy was. It is a blessing, and I can’t say thank you enough to all you guys. It’s a true honor.’’

This year’s parade followed the same route and ended up at the same park as last year’s celebration.

The team loaded onto double-decker buses at their training facility just west of the beach and headed to the parade route.

But unlike last year, there was no large rainstorm to contend with.

After partying in the rain a year ago, the Panthers basked in the bright sun on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-90s.

Last year, it was estimated that more than 200,000 were in attendance. This year certainly looked like a lot more.

“I know this is a better day than it was last year,’’ said captain Aleksander Barkov, who wore a t-shirt with an image of Tkachuk smoking a cigar on it. “Still, this is an amazing day we’re having with you guys. I want to say thank you to all of you.’’

As the buses crept down A1A, a number of players, including defenseman Seth Jones, jumped out to greet the large throng of people lined up on the sidewalks, with some even bringing the Stanley Cup with them.