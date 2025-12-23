Flyers players bring puppies to arena for pregame arrivals

Team raising awareness for dogs up for adoption in partnership with local animal welfare organization

Travis Konecny with puppy

© Len Redkoles/NHLI

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Philadelphia Flyers are overflowing with puppy fever.

Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Vancouver Canucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday, players arrived at the arena with puppies from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The local animal welfare organization rescues animals from cruelty and neglect, rehabilitates them medically and behaviorally, and places them with new, loving families.

Owen Tippett, Emil Andrae and Travis Konecny were among the players participating in the fun arrivals.

All the puppies are up for adoption.

The Flyers are participating in a Hockey & Hounds initiative, partnering with the PSPCA and the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) throughout the season to shine a spotlight on dogs in need of loving homes by helping connect them with caring families.

As part of the effort, the team advertises the dogs on its website and social media channels, in addition to adding special in-game promotions for the furry friends.

