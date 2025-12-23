Coaches Room: Selecting Olympic rosters no easy task

Selecting the 25 players who will be on the Olympic team is a collaborative effort from a lot of different people, including management and coaches. From ranking the players to putting the roster together, there's a lot more to the conversation than just who's the hot player at the time.

With the forwards, they're looking at the line combinations, who plays well together on their NHL teams or played well together in past tournaments and who might play together in the Olympics.

For example, Chris Kunitz made Canada's Olympic team in 2014, and rightfully so. He was the best player due to the continuity of playing with Sidney Crosby on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 2010 Canadian roster similarly had the San Jose Sharks line with Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, and the 2010 and 2014 rosters had the Anaheim Ducks line, so to speak, with Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry.

For the U.S. roster for upcoming Olympics, they'll probably look at some of the line combinations they used at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. It was only a short tournament, but by the final game, Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk were playing with Jack Eichel.

For the coaches and management from the countries that played in the 4 Nations Face-Off -- the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland -- that experience helps immensely with the choices they'll need to make. Mike Sullivan, who coached that U.S. team at 4 Nations and will coach the Olympic team, has a good feeling about who plays well together and who doesn't and what combinations might work best.

I jotted down the possible candidates for the U.S. Olympic roster, and you can easily get to 24 forwards, and 11-12 defensemen. There are going to be five forwards, I think, that aren't on the team who you could make a great case for making it.

In 2014, I don't think it was as deep as saying there were 24 or 25 forwards that could be on the U.S. team. It was probably that deep with defensemen, though.

Without revealing the depth chart, I went back and looked at the defensemen and there were certainly three or four that could've been on the team that for various reasons, didn't make the roster.

Looking at the current U.S. defensemen, it's probably a little bit harder because you have three left-shot 'D' with Quinn Hughes, Zach Werenski and Jaccob Slavin, who have been there before and done that. Jake Sanderson is also a left-shot 'D,' and then you throw Lane Hutson, another left-shot, into the equation.

If you sat in a bar room and tried to decide who the best players are, you'd say, "Oh, you've got to have Lane Hutson."