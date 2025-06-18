Jones grateful for Stanley Cup win with Panthers after ‘a lot of ups and downs’

Jones was acquired by Florida, along with a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, from the Chicago Blackhawks for goalie Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round selection in 2026 on March 1. He was in his fourth season with the Blackhawks, with whom he signed an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) on July 28, 2021.

While the Blackhawks got a goalie who could potentially accelerate their rebuild, the Panthers received a proven defenseman who adjusted to their system fairly quickly.

“This guy is a Norris Trophy candidate all day long, as long as we’re not only counting forwards who play defense, and I’m not being disrespectful to the guys who won it, but if it’s not just a point-production issue,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said, referring to the trophy awarded annually to the League’s top defenseman. “He’s special, that one.

“It was just the perfect environment for him to come in because the camera’s not on him all the time. I’m not being disrespectful to his other organizations; they’re just on a different curve. But those players, those elite guys on those teams, they carry a lot of pressure. He can walk in the room (here), partner is Niko Mikkola and we’re going to be OK here. And just play and enjoy it.”

He had only won a playoff series twice before, each with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019 and 2020. This run with Florida was new territory for Jones, and something he’d wanted to experience for a long time.

“This is why you play. This is my 12th year, maybe, a lot of ups and downs and this is all worth it,” he said.

The Panthers were coming off the first Cup win in their history last June, and Jones said he knew right away they had a great chance to win again this season.

“The first phone calls that I had with everybody, the day after the trade or the day of the trade, it’s, ‘We want to win the Stanley Cup. That’s our only goal.’ When I got here, I see it in practice, I see the way these guys prepare every day and the work ethic,” Jones said. “I understand why these guys are so successful and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”