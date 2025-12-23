Mike Stelter discusses Ben’s Cup youth tournament with NHL.com

In NHL.com’s Q&A feature called “Sitting Down with …” we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week we feature Mike Stelter, the father of Ben Stelter, who captured the hearts of the Edmonton Oilers and the entire hockey community during his courageous battle against glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Ben died on Aug. 9, 2022, at the age of 6, and a foundation was started in his name to help raise funds to continue the fight against cancer. The second annual Ben’s Cup youth hockey tournament, which is proudly sponored by the NHL and the NHL Players' Association, is taking place in the Edmonton area from Dec. 26-30, with all proceeds going to the Ben Stelter Foundation.

Mike Stelter is proud of the legacy left by his son Ben.

The Ben Stelter Foundation was set up to honor the Edmonton Oilers superfan in December 2022, and has gone on to raise well over $5 million to help children diagnosed with cancer.

The foundation is working on bringing Proton Beam Therapy to Canada, with Edmonton being the first city to offer the groundbreaking cancer treatment.

“Ben was such a special boy, we still miss him so much,” Mike Stelter said. “But we’re so fortunate to have the support we do in the community, to have people talking about Ben, to be at an Oilers game and see someone wearing a “Stelter” jersey is cool.

“It’s a feeling that’s hard to describe, but it’s just a proud feeling seeing Ben’s name on somebody’s jersey and to hear people talk about Ben.”

Ben was introduced to Edmonton captain Connor McDavid during the 2021-22 season, and to Oilers fans when he led the starters on the ice as the Scotiabank Skater before a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on March 24, 2022.

Following the victory, Ben accompanied forward Zach Hyman to the postgame media conference where he endeared himself to fans with an infectious personality.

Ben and his family, including mother Lea and siblings Dylan and Emmy, were invited back as guests throughout the rest of the season and into the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Edmonton advanced to the Western Conference Final where they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche.

A video of Ben exclaiming, “Play ‘La Bamba’ baby,” following an Oilers playoff victory was played on the scoreboard consistently during the run and the phrase became a rallying cry for fans. “La Bamba” performed by the Los Angeles band Los Lobos, was adopted as the Oilers victory song to honor longtime dressing room attendant Joey Moss, who died on Oct. 26, 2020.

Los Lobos echoed the phrase in a social media post acknowledging they had become Oilers fans during the playoff run.

“The Oilers support has been incredible,” Stelter said. “Again, we’re so fortunate to have support from such elite players like that and such a world-class organization. It means so much to us and it was especially special to see that Ben was a friend to them. Ben was a friend to Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman and the rest of the Oilers, and to see that they’re still out here supporting us, is incredible and it means the world to us.”

The foundation was set up to invest in four pillars; magical experiences for children battling cancer, investment in medical equipment, outcome-based research to find better treatments, and venture philanthropy.

Ben’s Cup features 56 teams in three separate age categories (U-7, U-11, U-13), up from 32 teams in its inaugural year.

Every participant in the tournament is asked to take on a fundraising challenge with the top fundraisers selected to play in an all-star event.

“Each player, coach and manager are encouraged to raise a minimum of $100,” Stelter said. “And the top 40 fundraisers get to take part in the all-star game.”

Stelter is hoping the tournament continues to grow and becomes a holiday staple in the community. He discussed the tournament in an interview with NHL.com.