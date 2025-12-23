Jones leading Panthers, making push for U.S. Olympic spot

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Seth Jones has been so good for the Florida Panthers this season that he should be a top candidate to play for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“I don't think people appreciate how well Seth Jones is playing for us right now,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said.

Jones has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 35 games entering the Panthers' game at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS). The 31-year-old is first among Florida defensemen, tied for ninth among U.S. defensemen.

Dig deeper, though.

“Our power play had a couple of tough runs, which is usually where those guys put the numbers up where people notice them and how important they are, so he doesn't get that statistical notice,” Maurice said. “But his game is right on. He's dominant for me in the game right now.”

Jones has size at 6-foot-4, 213 pounds, and skates well. He's averaging 24:01 of ice time, first among Florida skaters, sixth among U.S. defenseman, and he's all over the ice. In a 4-3 shootout win against Carolina on Friday, he played 30:47, a season high, and covered 4.64 miles, according to NHL EDGE Puck and Player Tracking, also a season high.

The United States is heavy on power-play quarterbacks and left-handed shots, but light on shutdown defensemen and right-handed shots. Florida has had 52.9 percent of the shot attempts when Jones has been on the ice at 5-on-5. He's part of a penalty kill that ranks 10th in the NHL (81.9 percent), and he shoots right.

Rosters are due Dec. 31. The tournament is Feb. 11-22.

“I'm focusing on just my game here,” Jones said Saturday. “Obviously, I want to play in the Olympics, and it'd be a dream come true. But I can only control what I can control, so I'm not going to lose sleep over it. If it happens, it happens.”

After struggling with the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks for almost four seasons, Jones joined the defending Stanley Cup champions in a trade March 1.