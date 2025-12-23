Flyers end Canucks' winning streak in Tocchet's 1st game against former team

It was the first game for Flyers coach Rick Tocchet against the Canucks, who he coached the previous three seasons before stepping down April 29. He was hired by the Flyers on May 14.

Carl Grundstrom, Christian Dvorak and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia (18-10-7), which has points in six of its past seven games (2-1-4). Dan Vladar made 23 saves.

Max Sasson and Drew O'Connor scored for Vancouver (15-18-3), which had its four-game winning streak end. Thatcher Demko made 34 saves.

Grebenkin put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 13:13 of the second period when he redirected Emil Andrae's one-timer from the left point past Demko.

Grundstrom made it 2-0 at 5:58 of the third period. Grebenkin skated around Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek and drove to the net. He passed in front to Grundstrom, who scored on his rebound.

Philadelphia made it 3-0 when Dvorak scored at 7:49, batting in rebound of Trevor Zegras' shot from the slot that bounced off the glass behind the net and in front. Officials originally said Dvorak played the puck with a high stick but video review determined it was a good goal.

Zegras’ assist extended his point streak to eight games (10 points; five goals, five assists).

Sasson made it 3-1 at 13:05 when he got behind the Flyers defense, took a pass from Conor Garland and scored.

Tippett scored on a breakaway to make it 4-1 at 15:35.

Matvei Michkov scored an empty-net goal at 18:49 to make it 5-1.

O'Connor scored from the slot at 19:42 to make it 5-2.