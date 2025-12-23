Grubauer makes 38 saves for Kraken in win against Ducks

Jordan Eberle scored two goals, Frederick Gaudreau also scored and Kaapo Kakko had two assists for the Kraken (14-14-6), who have won two in a row for the first time this month.

Mikael Granlund scored for the fourth straight game and Lukas Dostal made 18 saves for the Ducks (21-14-2), who have lost three of four.

Eberle gave Seattle a 2-1 lead at 10:04 of the third period when he finished off a 3-on-2 rush by scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Matty Beniers.

Eberle scored into an empty net with 35 seconds left for the 3-1 final.

The Kraken were on their second power play of the game after Jacob Trouba was called for slashing when Shane Wright took a shot from in close that was saved by Dostal. The rebound came out diagonally to Gaudreau, who shot the puck into the net for a 1-0 lead at 4:49 of the second period.

Trouba trook a wrist shot from above the right circle that Granlund deflected off the ice and into the net to tie it 1-1 at 15:40.

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson missed his first game of the season with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. Carlsson leads the Ducks with 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists).