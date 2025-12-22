McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid, who scored in all four of his appearances and posted a trio of multi-point performances, registered a League-leading 5-5—10 to earn his second straight “First Star” honor, overtake Nathan MacKinnon in the Art Ross Trophy race and lift the Oilers (18-13-6, 42 points) into third place in the Pacific Division via a 3-1-0 week. He notched 2-2—4, his third four-point effort of the season (also Dec. 4 vs. SEA: 3-1—4 and Dec. 11 vs. DET: 0-4—4), in a 6‑4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 16. McDavid followed that with 1-1—2, including his 19th career shorthanded goal, in a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins Dec. 18 before potting one of Edmonton’s two goals in a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild Dec. 20. He finished the week with 1-2—3, his 20th multi-point outing of the campaign, in a 4-3 triumph against the Vegas Golden Knights Dec. 21. The 28-year-old McDavid, spurred by a 10-game point streak dating to Dec. 4 (12-14—26), paces the NHL with 23-39—62 through 37 total contests this season. He also ranks among the 2025-26 leaders in assists (1st; 39), power-play assists (1st; 20), power-play points (1st; 27), goals (t-3rd; 23) and shots on goal (10th; 122).