Raddysh has 3 points, Lightning defeat Blues

Guentzel, Kucherov each gets 2 assists; St. Louis point streak ends at 3

Blues at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Darren Raddysh had a goal and two assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at Benchmark International Arena on Monday.

Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each had two assists for the Lightning (20-13-3), who have won two straight games after losing their previous three. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (14-16-8), who were 2-0-1 in their previous three. Jordan Binnington made 13 saves.

Pontus Holmberg scored 21 seconds into the first period to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead. He redirected the puck past Binnington from the right hash marks after Raddysh sent it in from the right point.

Raddysh then made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 9:12. He scored on a one-timer from the point off a pass from Kucherov.

Faulk cut it to 2-1 at 6:43 of the second period with a slap shot from just inside the blue line off a pass from Tyler Tucker with traffic in front. It was Faulk’s 10th goal of the season.

Anthony Cirelli extended the Tampa Bay lead to 3-1 at 8:01 when his redirection of a point shot by Raddysh skipped past Binnington.

Oliver Bjorkstrand stretched it to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 5:36 of the third period, snapping a shot from the left circle off Guentzel’s pass across the slot. It was Bjorkstrand’s 400th NHL point (178 goals, 222 assists).

