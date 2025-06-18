EDGE stats behind Panthers repeating as Stanley Cup champions

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind the Florida Panthers repeating as Stanley Cup champions.

---

The Florida Panthers have repeated as Stanley Cup champions, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in each of the past two Stanley Cup Final series.

The Panthers tied an NHL record for road wins (10) this postseason, including two victories in Edmonton during the Cup Final (Games 2 and 5), and won the championship despite not starting with home ice in any of the four playoff rounds.

Florida was led by center Sam Bennett, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bennett led the NHL in goals (15) during the 2025 playoffs and set an NHL record for most road goals (13) in a single postseason.

The Panthers had six players with at least 20 playoff points (Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe: 23 each; Bennett, Aleksander Barkov: 22 each; Brad Marchand: 20), tying the 1985 Oilers and 1983 New York Islanders for the most such players in a single postseason in NHL history.