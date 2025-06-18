Top 10 moments of Stanley Cup Final included plenty of drama, history

The repeat is complete.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, finishing off the Edmonton Oilers once again, winning Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena 5-1 on Tuesday, 359 days after they defeated the Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena to win their first championship.

Sam Bennett was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to his 15 goals, including an NHL-record 13 on the road. The center scored five goals in the Final.

Three of the six games in the Final went to overtime, including one in double overtime. It featured three comeback wins, two by the Oilers and one by the Panthers. It also featured the latest and the second-latest game-tying goals in Stanley Cup Final history.

There were celebrities in the building, most notably Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce taking in Game 4 in Florida.

It ended with the Panthers repeating as Stanley Cup champions.

Here are the top 10 moments from a memorable six-game series: