2026 World Junior Championship Group B preview

Canada knows it needs two things if it's going to have any chance of having success at the World Junior Championship.

More scoring, and especially more discipline.

The players selected for the team should help with the former. Coach Dale Hunter said it's up to him and his staff to reinforce the latter.

"Watching last year, and the last game, discipline problems with some big hits," Hunter said. "The rules are a little different than our leagues. We've got to abide by the rules and play hard, but we've got to make sure we don't put ourselves in a predicament like that."

Canada was assessed 55 penalty minutes in its 4-3 loss to Czechia in the quarterfinals. Its 34 minor penalties and 113 penalty minutes in five games were the most in the tournament, and they were short-handed 27 times in five games, second to Czechia, which was short-handed 29 times in seven games.

"They're kids," Hunter said. "As much as you're coaching them, they're going to get revved up, and that's what happened. Not like the kids were intentionally taking a bad penalty, but they're revved up. Emotions are high in this tournament and it's our job to keep their emotions in check."

After scoring seven even-strength goals in five games at the 2025 WJC, the offense should be plentiful this time, led by a potential top line of Michael Misa (San Jose Sharks), Gavin McKenna (Penn State) and Porter Martone (Michigan State).

Misa has three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games with the San Jose Sharks this season after he led all Canadian Hockey League players last season with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

"I think my play on the ice is going to be real important for this team," Misa said. "I think I've got to step up. I'm looking forward to the challenge and I'm excited to get going."

McKenna certainly will be in the spotlight. The projected No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft scored one goal in five games at the 2025 WJC as a 17-year-old. He turned 18 on Saturday, and with his experience is embracing the pressure to be a driver for the team.

"I expect a lot," he said. "I expect to be one of the top guys. I want to lead this team. I want to be a leader, I want to show the guys what it takes. Hopefully lead us to a gold medal."

Canada will play in Group B at the 2026 WJC, along with Czechia, Denmark, Finland and Latvia, with preliminary round games at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Group A consists of the United States, Germany, Slovakia, Switzerland and Sweden, with preliminary round games at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Here's a look at each Group B team, in predicted order of finish: