Hensler excited to help U.S. go for World Junior Championship 3-peat near Minnesota

Senators defenseman prospect grew up in St. Paul suburb, ready for larger role after 2025 experience

wjc-logan-hensler

© Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Logan Hensler is learning how much of an advantage his size gives him.

At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, the Ottawa Senators defenseman prospect is putting that frame to good use as he tries to help the United States to a third straight gold medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"I'm a little bigger, and my role is a little bigger coming back this year with experience, and as a sophomore (at the University of Wisconsin)," Hensler said. "Stepping into that bigger role and presence is something I've been really excited about, and has helped make me more comfortable too."

He's also excited about having the chance to chase another gold at home. Hensler is from Woodbury, Minnesota, a suburb of St. Paul about 10 miles east of Grand Casino Arena, where the U.S. will play all its games.

“It’s always special to play for your country, but to play for your country not just in your country but in your home state, I don’t know if there are many times you’re going to get that opportunity," he said. "I couldn't be more excited for it all."

As one of three defensemen returning from the team that won gold at the 2025 WJC in Ottawa, Hensler should get the chance to play a more significant role. He had one assist and averaged 12:12 of ice time in seven games a year ago.

If history is a guide, Hensler should be more productive with that extra ice time.

Last season, as a freshman at Wisconsin, he had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 32 games, and the Senators chose him in the first round (No. 23) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

This season, the 19-year-old already has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 15 games.

Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings believes that Hensler's comfort level has been noticeable from the start of the season, and that his success has as much to do with his off-ice work as the on-ice growth.

"It's interesting when you see a young player start to realize that the work he's putting in is paying off," Hastings said. "The dieting, the training, and all of a sudden that body becomes a man's body. He's utilizing it more, and that's probably one of the bigger steps that he's taken is becoming more physical and then better defensively, and at getting to the good spots on the ice while utilizing that strength to stay on the inside.

"And I'm finding the more he plays, the better he plays. Again, it's that confidence piece. He's become a multidimensional player that can create offense and be put in all situations."

Hensler's biggest attribute is his capacity to take away time and space from his opponents, and it makes him even more difficult to play against when his high-end mobility is added to his size and reach.

"The way he can close the gaps makes him really hard to play against, and the way he can be that transitional-type defenseman and play both ends of the rink, where he can break you down at the blue line and break you down on the rush, it's an asset to whatever he team he's playing with," Hastings said.

That team now will be the U.S., starting with a game against Germany on Friday (6 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN), the opening day of the tournament. The hope is he can be the sizable piece needed as the U.S. looks to become the first country to win three straight WJC gold medals since Canada's run of five straight from 2005-09.

The U.S. also is looking to win the tournament in the United States for the first time.

“We know the challenge," Hensler said. "Competition is very high, the skill level is very high. But I think we do have the group to do it. We have a lot of skill here, a lot of bite to us, so I'm really excited to see where it goes."

