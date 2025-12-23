Hensler excited to help U.S. go for World Junior Championship 3-peat near Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Logan Hensler is learning how much of an advantage his size gives him.
At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, the Ottawa Senators defenseman prospect is putting that frame to good use as he tries to help the United States to a third straight gold medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.
"I'm a little bigger, and my role is a little bigger coming back this year with experience, and as a sophomore (at the University of Wisconsin)," Hensler said. "Stepping into that bigger role and presence is something I've been really excited about, and has helped make me more comfortable too."
He's also excited about having the chance to chase another gold at home. Hensler is from Woodbury, Minnesota, a suburb of St. Paul about 10 miles east of Grand Casino Arena, where the U.S. will play all its games.
“It’s always special to play for your country, but to play for your country not just in your country but in your home state, I don’t know if there are many times you’re going to get that opportunity," he said. "I couldn't be more excited for it all."
As one of three defensemen returning from the team that won gold at the 2025 WJC in Ottawa, Hensler should get the chance to play a more significant role. He had one assist and averaged 12:12 of ice time in seven games a year ago.
If history is a guide, Hensler should be more productive with that extra ice time.