Bennett shows off Conn Smythe Trophy for fans at parade

The Conn Smythe Trophy tour continued Sunday for Sam Bennett at the Stanley Cup championship parade.
While on the bus towards Fort Lauderdale Beach, Bennett responded to “M-V-P” chants from fans by showing off his latest piece of hardware.
Panthers forward, wearing his ‘Benny’s Buddies’ T-shirt, celebrates MVP award
© Florida Panthers
The Conn Smythe Trophy tour continued Sunday for Sam Bennett at the Stanley Cup championship parade.
While on the bus towards Fort Lauderdale Beach, Bennett responded to “M-V-P” chants from fans by showing off his latest piece of hardware.
The icing on the cake was his “Benny’s Buddies” T-shirt. Throughout the season (including playoffs), Bennett partnered with the Humane Society of Broward County to run the “Benny’s Buddies” program, which helps fund adoption fees of pets at the adoption center.
Earlier this week, Bennett took the Conn Smythe Trophy to the Humane Society of Broward County to celebrate with fans. The pets were part of the celebration as well, of course.
On Sunday, the celebration continued for Bennett and the Panthers, as the team celebrated its second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.