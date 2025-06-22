Bennett shows off Conn Smythe Trophy for fans at parade

Panthers forward, wearing his ‘Benny’s Buddies’ T-shirt, celebrates MVP award

Bennett with Conn Smythe

© Florida Panthers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Conn Smythe Trophy tour continued Sunday for Sam Bennett at the Stanley Cup championship parade.

While on the bus towards Fort Lauderdale Beach, Bennett responded to “M-V-P” chants from fans by showing off his latest piece of hardware.

The icing on the cake was his “Benny’s Buddies” T-shirt. Throughout the season (including playoffs), Bennett partnered with the Humane Society of Broward County to run the “Benny’s Buddies” program, which helps fund adoption fees of pets at the adoption center.

Earlier this week, Bennett took the Conn Smythe Trophy to the Humane Society of Broward County to celebrate with fans. The pets were part of the celebration as well, of course.

On Sunday, the celebration continued for Bennett and the Panthers, as the team celebrated its second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

Related Content

Live blog: Panthers Stanley Cup championship parade

Bennett visits local animal shelter with Conn Smythe Trophy

Short Shifts

Live blog: Panthers Stanley Cup championship parade

Tennis star Navratilova celebrates Stanley Cup with Panthers

Bennett visits local animal shelter with Conn Smythe Trophy

2025 NHL Draft prospects make video that will have you feeling very old

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 20

Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup win with Fort Lauderdale firefighters

Miami Dolphins decorate elevator for Panthers' Stanley Cup win

South Florida teams celebrate Panthers back-to-back Stanley Cups

Reinhart steals puck, scores sliding goal to open scoring in Game 6

Marchand’s kids leave sweet voicemail for Panthers forward before Game 6

Luongo bangs drum before Game 6, gets crowd fired up

MacKinnon meets with Jelly Roll after concert in Denver

Capitals goalie Thompson shows support for WNBA's Mystics

Rangers' Zibanejad pens heartfelt goodbye to Kreider after trade

Norwegian Cruise Line partners with NHL for $75K donation to veteran memorial organization

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 13

Islanders mascot Sparky surprises young cancer patient

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attend Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final 