Bennett adds to Conn Smythe's rich history following Cup win with Panthers

The Conn Smythe Trophy was presented at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday for the second time in a year less a week, but the first time it was happily received.

Sam Bennett was voted most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after the Florida Panthers' 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Final, the center joyfully accepting the trophy from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman following Florida's second consecutive championship. Bennett led the postseason with 15 goals in 23 games.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid won the trophy in 2024, but he was in no mood to celebrate an individual award with the Stanley Cup about to be presented to the Panthers, winners of their first championship in a seven-game Final. The trophy would sit on a table at center ice unclaimed by its winner, who was back in Edmonton's dressing room.