Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings for 2026-27

Fowler, McKenna, Stenberg lead class; Hagens, Brandsegg-Nygard trending up; podcast analysis

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By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com ranks the top 10 rookies in standard fantasy hockey leagues for the 2026-27 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:

Top 200 | 100 'F' | 50 'D' | 25 'G'

Picks/props | Top 10 waiver wire

Keeper / dynasty | Cheat sheet

EDGE stats: McKenna's early role

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NOTE: Players on this list are eligible for the Calder Trophy, which is given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

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1. Jacob Fowler, G, MTL
NHL.com fantasy rank: 101

2. Gavin McKenna, F, TOR
NHL.com fantasy rank: 123

3. Ivar Stenberg, F, SJS
NHL.com fantasy rank: 124

4. Cole Hutson, D, WSH
NHL.com fantasy rank: 126

5. James Hagens, F, BOS
NHL.com fantasy rank: 136

6. Porter Martone, F, PHI
NHL.com fantasy rank: 137

7. Anton Frondell, F, CHI
NHL.com fantasy rank: 167

8. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, F, DET
NHL.com fantasy rank: 168

9. Roman Kantserov, F, CHI
NHL.com fantasy rank: 169

10. Trevor Connelly, F, VGK
NHL.com fantasy rank: N/A

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Others to consider:

Roger McQueen, F, ANA
Judd Caulfield, F, ANA
Arttu Hyry, F, DAL
Victor Eklund, F, NYI
Ilya Protas, F, WSH
T.J. Hughes, F, COL

Oliver Bonk, D, PHI
Carter Yakemchuk, D, OTT
Adam Jiricek, D, STL
Noah Warren, D, ANA

Dylan Garand, G, NYR
Sebastian Cossa, G, UTA
Colten Ellis, G, BUF
Sergei Murashov, G, PIT

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