Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings for 2026-27

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NOTE: Players on this list are eligible for the Calder Trophy, which is given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

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1. Jacob Fowler, G, MTL

NHL.com fantasy rank: 101

2. Gavin McKenna, F, TOR

NHL.com fantasy rank: 123

3. Ivar Stenberg, F, SJS

NHL.com fantasy rank: 124

4. Cole Hutson, D, WSH

NHL.com fantasy rank: 126

5. James Hagens, F, BOS

NHL.com fantasy rank: 136

6. Porter Martone, F, PHI

NHL.com fantasy rank: 137

7. Anton Frondell, F, CHI

NHL.com fantasy rank: 167

8. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, F, DET

NHL.com fantasy rank: 168

9. Roman Kantserov, F, CHI

NHL.com fantasy rank: 169

10. Trevor Connelly, F, VGK

NHL.com fantasy rank: N/A

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Others to consider:

Roger McQueen, F, ANA

Judd Caulfield, F, ANA

Arttu Hyry, F, DAL

Victor Eklund, F, NYI

Ilya Protas, F, WSH

T.J. Hughes, F, COL

Oliver Bonk, D, PHI

Carter Yakemchuk, D, OTT

Adam Jiricek, D, STL

Noah Warren, D, ANA

Dylan Garand, G, NYR

Sebastian Cossa, G, UTA

Colten Ellis, G, BUF

Sergei Murashov, G, PIT