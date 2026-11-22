Kane also had a goal and two assists, and Roman Kantserov had a goal and an assist for Chicago (7-14-2), which entered 0-8-1 on the road this season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.

“I loved how our team responded from the first period and last game and how we came out in this game,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “Maybe we took our foot off the gas a little bit when we were up two, but we had a good response.”

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Wolf made 29 saves for Calgary (10-12-2), which rallied for a point after trailing by two goals in the second period.

“It was stretches of good and then there were stretches of bad,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “The second period for us, I thought we got loose and we allowed them to get the rush game going a little bit. I thought we responded well. Towards the end of the game, up until the last five minutes, I liked our game. Last five minutes, I thought we played not to lose.”

Strome gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 10:45 of the first period. After taking a pass from Zayne Parekh at the right hash marks, Strome tried to slide the puck across to Martin Pospisil, but it went off the stick of Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and between Knight’s legs.

Kantserov tied it 1-1 at 2:33 of the second. Calgary defenseman Jake Middleton’s pass from behind the net deflected off Kane’s skate and into the slot to Kantserov, who snapped a shot over Wolf’s glove.

Ryan Donato gave Chicago a 2-1 lead at 4:12 when he battled for position in front of the net for a rebound of Rinzel’s point shot and lifted it over Wolf.

Kane made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 5:38, taking a pass from Rinzel in the right face-off circle and scoring with a one-timer.

“Obviously a lot of chances, a lot of shots for the last little while and I feel pretty good, so it’s good to break through,” Kane said. “Hopefully, I’ll kind of get hot now.”