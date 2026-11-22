CALGARY -- Sam Rinzel scored with 15 seconds left in overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks won on the road for the first time this season, 4-3 against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.
Blackhawks defeat Flames in OT for first road victory of season
Rinzel wins it with 15 seconds left for Chicago, which was 0-8-1 away from home
Rinzel, who also had two assists, collected a loose puck in front after a Patrick Kane shot was blocked and lifted it over Flames goalie Dustin Wolf four seconds after a Blackhawks power play expired.
“I knew their penalty was expiring, so I wanted to try and turn up quick and maybe try and get a chance while we were up a guy,” Rinzel said. “I just went to the net and tried to create some chaos or something. Once 'Kaner' shot it, I just tried to turn around and find it and just whack away at it and it went in.”
Rinzel has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) during a five-game point streak.
Kane also had a goal and two assists, and Roman Kantserov had a goal and an assist for Chicago (7-14-2), which entered 0-8-1 on the road this season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
“I loved how our team responded from the first period and last game and how we came out in this game,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “Maybe we took our foot off the gas a little bit when we were up two, but we had a good response.”
Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Wolf made 29 saves for Calgary (10-12-2), which rallied for a point after trailing by two goals in the second period.
“It was stretches of good and then there were stretches of bad,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “The second period for us, I thought we got loose and we allowed them to get the rush game going a little bit. I thought we responded well. Towards the end of the game, up until the last five minutes, I liked our game. Last five minutes, I thought we played not to lose.”
Strome gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 10:45 of the first period. After taking a pass from Zayne Parekh at the right hash marks, Strome tried to slide the puck across to Martin Pospisil, but it went off the stick of Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and between Knight’s legs.
Kantserov tied it 1-1 at 2:33 of the second. Calgary defenseman Jake Middleton’s pass from behind the net deflected off Kane’s skate and into the slot to Kantserov, who snapped a shot over Wolf’s glove.
Ryan Donato gave Chicago a 2-1 lead at 4:12 when he battled for position in front of the net for a rebound of Rinzel’s point shot and lifted it over Wolf.
Kane made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 5:38, taking a pass from Rinzel in the right face-off circle and scoring with a one-timer.
“Obviously a lot of chances, a lot of shots for the last little while and I feel pretty good, so it’s good to break through,” Kane said. “Hopefully, I’ll kind of get hot now.”
Jonathan Castagna cut it to 3-2 at 12:39. He took a pass from Mikael Backlund in the left circle and scored with a wrist shot to the short side.
Pospisil left the game at 17:34 of the second after taking a hit from Kaiser, who was assessed a match penalty and game misconduct for a check to the head.
“You never want to see a teammate go down,” Strome said. “I thought the response was good. I mean the first guy in there was (Matvei) Gridin, so that’s awesome. That’s what the team is all about and it’s unfortunate, but I think he’s doing all right so that’s a good sign. It’s obviously something we don’t really want to see in the game and the way he’s been playing has been so huge for us.”
Yegor Sharangovich then tied it 3-3 on the power play at 1:14 of the third period. He took a drop pass from Strome and snapped a shot from the left circle.
“The important thing was the power play,” Huska said. “To capitalize on that opportunity, I thought the guys did a good job. They went out there and they scored that goal we needed to score at that time.”
Kantserov appeared to score a power-play goal at 3:23 of overtime, but it was overturned after video review showed Frank Nazar entered the zone offside.
“Once it got called off, we were saying right away, ‘Just go get it back and get another one,’” Rinzel said. “There was still a lot of belief, for sure.”
Chicago center Anton Frondell did not play in the third because of an undisclosed injury.
“He’ll go through some further evaluations here, so I don’t know his status for tomorrow (at the Vancouver Canucks) yet,” Blashill said. “I thought our guys, with the loss of Frondell, with the loss of Kaiser, really had to come gut it out, especially giving up the early goal in the third. It wasn’t necessarily our best third, but we found a way to bend, not break.”
NOTES: Kane (563) passed Joe Mullen for the fourth-most combined regular-season and Stanley Cup Playoff goals by a United States-born player in NHL history. The only others with more are Mike Modano (619), Jeremy Roenick (566) and Keith Tkachuk (566). … Rinzel extended his multi-assist streak to five games and became the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record a run of that length, after Mark Howe (1987-88), Borje Salming (1984-85) and Bobby Orr (1970-71).