"Collectively as a group, I would say we’re still gathering information," coach Jeff Blashill said Thursday, "weighing the different decision process between rehab and surgery. Once those decisions are made, then I’d have more for you after that.

"He definitely won’t play tonight and definitely won’t play on the road trip."

The Blackhawks (6-13-2) play the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-0) at United Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, CHSN), before starting a three-game road trip at the Calgary Flames (Saturday), the Vancouver Canucks (Sunday) and Seattle Kraken (Wednesday).

The 21-year-old captain was injured in the Blackhawks’ 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. He was set to take a face-off against Maple Leafs forward Nick Paul 54 seconds into the third period when, as Bedard put his stick on the ice, Paul’s stick made contact with Bedard’s right hand. The Blackhawks captain yelled out in pain and immediately went to the locker room.

The 21-year-old leads the Blackhawks with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 15 games. He scored his seventh goal of the season at 18:51 of the second period on Tuesday, giving the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead at the time.

It’s the third shoulder injury for Bedard in less than a year. He injured his left shoulder during an offseason training session in Vancouver on July 2 and had surgery a few days later. Bedard was originally expected to be out until November, but he returned on Oct. 13.

His first right-shoulder injury occurred much like this one, as he was setting up for a last-second face-off against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12, 2025. He came back from that injury against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 9, but he didn’t take face-offs in a game until Feb. 26 against the Nashville Predators, when he went 8-for-16.

"I haven't looked at the video back-to-back yet, but I think in both instances, when he went to the face-off he actually hit the opponent's stick on the way down," Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday. "It's like you're not expecting that and it jerks yourself a little bit. It was the exact same thing in a lot of ways."

Blashill was asked on Wednesday if there’s a concern about Bedard taking face-offs moving forward.

“When he first came back last year, he wasn’t in the face-off circle and then we got to the point where he was. It’s hard to play center and not be in the face-off circle. Ultimately, we’ll deal with that as we kind of move forward here. I didn’t think that was something that we needed to do,” he said.

“We knew there was high risk of it coming back out, not just (on) face-offs, just high risk. He knew the odds. That’s the reality of it. So, whatever. We’ll have to kind of move forward but part of what he is as a centerman is taking face-offs. I do think there are ways to take them without picking your stick up and coming down. So that’s also something we’ll explore.”

The No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard has 221 points (82 goals, 139 assists) in 233 games with them.