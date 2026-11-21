Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, and Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists for the Hurricanes (17-3-3), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games and 9-1-1 in their past 12. Pyotr Kochetkov made 11 saves.

Carolina, which went 3-for-6 on the power play, visits the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Connor McDavid had two assists, and Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (17-5-3), who have lost their past two games after winning six straight. Devon Levi made 29 saves.

McDavid had his season-opening 23-game point streak end in a 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Edmonton visits the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Owen Michaels gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 10:38 of the first period. He collected a loose puck at center ice before scoring on a blocker-side wrist shot from above the left face-off circle.

Draisaitl made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 18:39. McDavid carried the puck from Edmonton’s blue line, circled the Carolina net and feathered a pass to Draisaitl, who scored on a one-timer from the right dot.

Sean Walker cut it to 2-1 at 1:12 of the second with the first of the Hurricanes’ five goals in the period. He scored five-hole on a wrist shot from 77 feet away in the neutral zone after a face-off win by Logan Stankoven.

Mathieu Joseph restored Edmonton’s two-goal lead with a short-handed goal at 4:27. Carolina defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere dove to wipe the puck from between the hash marks, but Joseph seized control and scored into an open net to make it 3-1.

Jalen Chatfield cut it to 3-2 at 9:29. Levi got a glove on Chatfield’s wrist shot through traffic, but the puck trickled behind him into the net.

Taylor Hall tied it 3-3 at 11:51 during a 4-on-4 situation. Levi made a pad save on Gostisbehere’s shot from between the circles, but Hall tucked in the rebound with a backhand.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 12:34 after Jackson Blake made a drop pass off the rush for a wrist shot at the top of the circles.

Vasily Podkolzin tied it 4-4 at 16:55 scored on the power play, finishing a pass from Draisaitl into an open net.

Aho put Carolina back in front 5-4 on a power play at 19:34, diving to chip a backhand past Levi.

Svechnikov made it 6-4 at 8:20 of the third period with a one-timer of William Carrier’s feed.

Alexander Nikishin scored on the power play at 17:57 for the 7-4 final.

Carolina outshot Edmonton 14-3 in the third.