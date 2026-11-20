The Pittsburgh Penguins Millennials tested their memory in a video posted by the team this week. Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson and Ben Kindel were asked to name whether certain pop culture moments happened before or after Kindle was born in 2007.

Karlsson didn’t know when the young forward was born and asked the team’s admins after he answered the first question about the iPhone. The only question all four answered correctly was Rihanna’s first album coming out before Kindle was born. Letang really showed his age when he claimed he didn’t know the song “Baby” by Justin Bieber, which came out in 2010.