Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 20
© Pittsburgh Penguins/Tampa Bay Lightning
1. Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins Millennials tested their memory in a video posted by the team this week. Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson and Ben Kindel were asked to name whether certain pop culture moments happened before or after Kindle was born in 2007.
Karlsson didn’t know when the young forward was born and asked the team’s admins after he answered the first question about the iPhone. The only question all four answered correctly was Rihanna’s first album coming out before Kindle was born. Letang really showed his age when he claimed he didn’t know the song “Baby” by Justin Bieber, which came out in 2010.
Ranking: What’s
my his age again?
Devon Levi is at one with the ice. The Edmonton Oilers goalie’s pregame ritual was caught by Sportsnet cameras during a game this week. Levi took off his glove and touched the ice with his barehand. He explained in a postgame interview the ritual was inspired by the movie “Gladiator” and it helps him “connect” to the ice and “lock in.”
“Gladiator” actor Russell Crowe got wind of the ritual and posted, “Strength and Honour young man. Devon Levi from the Edmonton Oilers.”
Ranking: We are definitely entertained
Lucca Carlson brought the thunder this week. John Carlson’s 11-year-old son was the Thunderstruck Skater Kid before the team’s game against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Lucca looked like a natural with his awesome hockey flow and dad’s No. 74 jersey as he waved his arms to hype up the crowd.
Then he headed off to the bench to give the Lightning high-fives as he they hit the ice. His dad gave him a pat on the head. During the national anthem, forward Anthony Cirelli leaned over to Lucca and told him, “Everybody loves you here right now.”
Ranking: Electric flow
Leon Draisaitl practiced his stand-up routine in a video posted this week. The Edmonton Oilers forward appeared in an episode of “Drai Humor” where he tells jokes with a straight face. “Knock, knock. Who’s there? Boo. Boo, who? No need to cry, it’s only a joke,” Draisaitl said in the video.
Ranking: When’s the stand-up special?
5. Young Utah Mammoth fan
A young fan proved he loves popcorn just as much as he loves the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. After forward Liam O'Brien put the Mammoth on the board in the second period, cameras caught a young boy celebrating with popcorn in his mouth. In another angle, the young fan held the entire popcorn tray to his face as he pumped his fist in the air.
Ranking: Pop off