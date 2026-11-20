The 26-year-old is in the first season of a two-year, $2 million contract ($1 million average annual value) he signed with Vancouver on Dec. 15, 2025.

An undrafted forward, Sasson has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 24 games this season, and 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) in 119 NHL games, all with the Canucks.

The Rangers (13-8-1) next play Sunday, when they host the Carolina Hurricanes (12:30 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS).