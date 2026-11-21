“It was pretty difficult just, I guess, the timing of it all right before the home opener here,” Knies said. “Just trying to get situated and comfortable, get to know the guys, the city, practice and everything like that. It was pretty challenging for the first few weeks, but really (I’m) starting to get the grip of it and just starting to really feel like home. So, that's a good feeling.”

Knies has already faced his former teammates once this season; he was held off the score sheet in a 6-2 loss to Toronto in Columbus on Oct. 20. He had three shots on goal in 18:36 of ice time.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who was often a linemate of Knies throughout his tenure here, expects his return to be an emotional night.

“I think naturally just the way he played, the way he went about his business, he has a lot of pride and had a lot of pride in playing for the Maple Leafs,” Matthews said. “I think he gave it his all every single night, so I definitely think there is an emotional connection to the city and team, and coming back for the first time I’m sure will be a little bit strange. But at the end of the day, you are just playing a hockey game and that’s the way I think everybody looks at it.”

Knies is hoping his return will help provide closure on his time in Toronto.

“Sometimes you just feel like you got to turn the page, and that's I think what the day like this is kind of to help solidify that really,” he said. “But yeah, it's so crazy coming back here and just seeing the city. It's going to be a little bit before I get that full closure, but I think that, again, Columbus is starting to feel more like home and (I’m) starting to really gel with these guys as teammates and friends.”