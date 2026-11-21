Future NHL stars are developing in Europe this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects outside of North America. This week, the focus is on prospects selected in the later rounds of the NHL Draft who are making an impact in European leagues. From a teenage defenseman leading his league in assists to a goalie who has won each of his first eight games, these players are giving their NHL organizations reasons to be encouraged. Here are eight fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round selections, in alphabetical order (statistics through games Thursday):
European notebook: Late-round NHL draft picks making an impact
Mammoth's Thelin dominating in SHL; Blackhawks' Svensson among top scorers in Allsvenskan
© Eli Rehmer / Chicago Blackhawks
Axel Elofsson, D, Oskarshamn (Colorado Avalanche)
A move to Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, has given the 18-year-old an opportunity to demonstrate his offensive potential against professionals. On loan from Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League, Elofsson leads Allsvenskan defensemen with 21 points (all 21 assists) in 22 games, while averaging 18:36 of ice time. The production follows a season in which he had 41 points (nine goals, 32 assists) in 32 games for Orebro’s team in Sweden's junior league. He played six SHL games but averaged just 1:04 of ice time. He also helped Sweden win the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, with four assists in seven games.
The Avalanche selected Elofsson in the fourth round (No. 128) of the 2026 NHL Draft.
Dmitri Gamzin, G, CSKA (New York Islanders)
In his second full Kontinental Hockey League, Gamzin continues to be one of the best in the league at his position. Last season he was 22-10-6 and led the league with a 1.49 goals-against average and eight shutouts in 40 regular-season games, then had a 1.90 GAA and .929 save percentage in 12 KHL playoff games. This season, the 23-year-old is 9-5-0 with a 1.53 GAA, .931 save percentage and three shutouts in 15 games. He made 26 saves in a 4-2 victory against Lokomotiv Yaroslavl on Wednesday before leaving late in the third period because of an injury.
Gamzin was chosen by the Islanders in the fourth round (No. 115) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
Ludvig Johnson, D, Fribourg (Utah Mammoth)
With 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 16 games, the 20-year-old is approaching his offensive total from last season in National League, the top professional league in Switzerland, when he had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 43 games. Johnson's contributions have extended to the Champions Hockey League, where he scored in both legs of Fribourg's round-of-16 series against Geneve. After opening the scoring on the power play in a 6-1 victory Nov. 11, he scored again in a 3-3 tie Nov. 18, sending Fribourg into the quarterfinals.
The Mammoth selected Johnson in the sixth round (No. 174) in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Petteri Rimpinen, G, K-Espoo (Los Angeles Kings)
Rimpinen made his debut with Finland's senior national men's team at the Karjala Tournament, making 26 saves in a 3-2 victory against Sweden on Nov. 8. The 20-year-old also has seven wins, a 2.42 GAA, .905 save percentage and two shutouts in 17 games in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland. He had a 2.30 GAA and .910 save percentage in 49 Liiga games last season, and was voted one of Finland's three best players from the team that finished fourth at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.
The Kings took Rimpinen in the fifth round (No. 152) of the 2025 draft.
Joel Svensson, F, Oskarshamn (Chicago Blackhawks)
Svensson is tied for the Allsvenskan lead with 16 goals in 22 games, and he's second with 32 points. It's a significant uptick in production for the 21-year-old, who had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 51 games with Oskarshamn last season. Alongside Elofsson, he gives Oskarshamn two later-round NHL selections among the league’s top eight scorers.
The Blackhawks selected Svensson in the fifth round (No. 138) in the 2024 draft.
Melker Thelin, G, Farjestad (Utah Mammoth)
The 21-year-old has begun the season with nine wins in nine games, and only 10 goals allowed. He has a 1.10 GAA, .951 save percentage and three shutouts, stopping 184 of 194 shots. He's already nearly matched the 10 wins he had in 21 games with Farjestad last season. While he's split games so far with former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Emil Larmi, who has played eight games, Thelin's production could begin to earn him some extra playing time.
The Arizona Coyotes selected Thelin in the fifth round (No. 134) in the 2023 NHL Draft; his NHL rights now are held by the Mammoth.
Oskar Vuollet, F, Skelleftea (Carolina Hurricanes)
Production in two competitions has highlighted Vuollet's growth this season. The 20-year-old has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 17 SHL games, already exceeding the seven points (three goals, four assists) he had in 51 games with Skelleftea last season. He also has seven points (five goals, two assists) in eight Champions Hockey League games. The stronger scoring pace in league play, coupled with his CHL contributions, should have the Hurricanes encouraged by his development.
Vuollet was chosen by Carolina in the fifth round (No. 133) of the 2024 draft.
Albert Wikman, D, Farjestad (Florida Panthers)
An increase in offense has given the 21-year-old another way to contribute on a Farjestad team that's been benefiting from Thelin's strong goaltending. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games, surpassing the five points (three goals, two assists) he produced in 46 games last season. His average of 0.41 points per game, up from 0.11 last season, marks a notable step forward.
The Panthers selected Wikman in the fourth round (No. 127) in the 2023 draft.