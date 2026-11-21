Axel Elofsson, D, Oskarshamn (Colorado Avalanche)

A move to Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, has given the 18-year-old an opportunity to demonstrate his offensive potential against professionals. On loan from Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League, Elofsson leads Allsvenskan defensemen with 21 points (all 21 assists) in 22 games, while averaging 18:36 of ice time. The production follows a season in which he had 41 points (nine goals, 32 assists) in 32 games for Orebro’s team in Sweden's junior league. He played six SHL games but averaged just 1:04 of ice time. He also helped Sweden win the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, with four assists in seven games.

The Avalanche selected Elofsson in the fourth round (No. 128) of the 2026 NHL Draft.