In his first game with the Calgary Wranglers in the American Hockey League, Huberdeau played in front of several of his Calgary Flames colleagues, as well as under the watchful eye of Flames coach Ryan Huska.

"It really warmed my heart. I was so touched to see my teammates there," said Huberdeau. "My little boy and my girlfriend were also there, watching me during warmups over by the boards, along with some other team dads.

"The (Flames) had a travel day; they were coming back from San Jose. They weren't obligated to come to the arena; they could've used the day to rest up. But they wanted to come cheer me on. I'm there for my teammates, but I also realize that they're there for me. They've still got my back, they're rooting for me to get healthy again. I didn't think there would be so many of them."

Flames captain Mikael Backlund, forwards Ryan Strome, Morgan Frost, Matt Coronato and Joel Farabee, and defensemen Joel Hanley and Zayne Parekh all watched from the stands at Scotiabank Saddledome as Huberdeau registered three assists, leading the Wranglers to a 4-3 victory against Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

"’Jo’ is a guy who's highly respected by the organization and by his teammates," said Wranglers coach Brett Sutter. "We saw proof of that in our game, since I think about half the Flames players flew in to come watch him. That shows how much guys in the organization care about him. He's a big part of things here."

The 33-year-old forward will play his second and final match of his AHL conditioning stint against the Laval Rocket at Bell Place in Laval on Saturday.

"It really was fun," said Huberdeau after an hour-long practice with the Wranglers at the Montreal Canadiens training complex in Brossard. "I hadn't played a game in such a long time. There was a bit of rust, and it wasn't perfect. I was just happy to get back to playing, and I felt more comfortable towards the end of the game."

The game at the Saddledome was the end of a 287-day wait, his last game with the Flames dating back to Feb. 4 last season. While one could certainly call a game in which he assisted on each of his team's last three goals a successful return, Huberdeau offers a different perspective.

"I got my feet back under me, but I still got my three assists on the power play," Huberdeau noted. "I had more time to see the play develop. At 5-on-5, I still needed to adjust. But that's why I chose to come back in the American League. I've come a long way, and I need to give myself some time. With this injury, you never know how your body's going to react. More than anything, I want to come back to the Flames at 100 percent."

Brett Sutter, son of Huberdeau's former Flames coach Darryl Sutter, was less harsh in assessing the forward's return to action.

"Outside of the first three or four shifts, he picked up his pace right away," said Sutter. "He was a dynamic wing. He played like Jonathan Huberdeau: He had composure with the puck all night and he focused on the details, even away from the puck. What I liked the most from him, he's come here with an absolutely great attitude. He works hard, he helps our young players, and he's looking like a guy who's determined to return to the Flames in good physical condition.

"I'm lucky because I get to rely on another teacher with Jonathan here. Today was just his fourth practice with us, and he ramps up our whole group, because the guys are watching how guys like him handle their business and how they approach every day. In his first game, Jonathan was constantly talking with his teammates when he came back to the bench. He wanted to win and have an impact. I think it's easy for (NHL players) to come down here for only a game or two and just go through the motions, but he never took a shortcut. He's been awesome for us."

Huberdeau finds himself in the final stretch of a marathon. In a few days, he will once again don the Flames jersey, trading in the ‘W’ on the Wranglers sweater for the famed flaming ‘C,’ and he will swap the number 12 for his familiar number 10.

A little more than nine months after his hip surgery, Huberdeau looks back on his long journey home.

"There were highs and lows,” Huberdeau said. “I wasn't feeling well for a long time before I decided to go with the operation. The pain went away with the surgery, but the healing takes a long time. The muscles around the hip had been compensating prior to the operation, and I needed to regain strength in several areas near my hip.

"I practically had to relearn how to walk and to skate. My first time on the ice after the operation, I felt like I didn't know how to skate anymore. But it was just on the left side; I found that there was some disconnect between my brain and my hip. I needed to reestablish those connections, but it took some time."

Huberdeau and the Flames had originally planned for a return close to the team's training camp in September. Ultimately, a little more recovery time was needed.

"I haven't really suffered any setbacks," explained Huberdeau. "I know that (Flames general manager) Craig (Conroy) had talked about that in September. We were hopeful for a return by training camp, but there was never any guarantee. Yanni Gourde came back quicker than I did after the same operation. For my part, I wanted to take my time. There was never any sense of urgency."

At 33, Huberdeau got his first taste of the AHL experience. Selected by the Florida Panthers with the No. 3 pick at the 2011 NHL Draft, he had never had the chance to play at this level. He played his first 10 NHL seasons with the Panthers before being traded to the Flames on July 22, 2022, as part of the Matthew Tkachuk deal.

Huberdeau has 807 points (263 goals, 544 assists) in 962 NHL games.

As fate would have it, the Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, native will get to play one more game with the Wranglers in his home province. After being supported by his Flames teammates in Calgary, Huberdeau will be cheered on by friends and family in Laval, less than an hour’s drive from his hometown.

"I had a lot of fun with the guys on the Wranglers," said Huberdeau. "I think they're happy I'm here. I would've perhaps preferred to have already been back with the Flames, but I have no problem with taking a detour via the American League. I spoiled the boys a bit during dinner Thursday night in Montreal by picking up the tab. I'm lucky that I'll be able to play in front of my family in Laval for my second game with the Wranglers."