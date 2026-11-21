Quinn Hughes will not play for the Minnesota Wild against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+).

The defenseman left a 4-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday after he took a hit from Flames forward Adam Klapka at 9:57 of the third period. Wild coach John Hynes did not have an update after the game.

Hughes has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) during a 13 -game point streak, including a goal and an assist Thursday. Minnesota (17-3-4) has won five in a row and is 11-0-2 in its past 13.

Wild general manager Guerin told WCCO on Nov. 12 he has made no decisions on Hughes, who is in the final season of a six-year, $47.1 million contract ($7.85 million average annual value). Hughes has been eligible to sign a new contract since July 1 and can become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn’t sign by then.

Minnesota acquired the 27-year-old from Vancouver in a trade on Dec. 12, 2025.

At the NHL general managers meeting in Toronto on Nov. 10, Guerin told NHL.com he would be willing to keep Hughes past the NHL Trade Deadline on March 1 without a new deal.

Asked if he had decided not to trade Hughes no matter what, Guerin told WCCO, “No. I haven’t decided that. No. I haven’t decided anything.”

Asked if he knows when he’ll decide, he said, “No. I don’t.”