Their top center was initially supposed to miss one month with the injury he sustained in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 12.

"He saw specialists, saw some other doctors after we returned, and we got a new timeline on him," Bednar said. "It'll be approximately 12 weeks."

The new timeline will prevent MacKinnon from playing for the Avalanche in the 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Utah Mammoth at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Dec. 31, and could could keep him out through 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, which is Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

"He comes back (to Denver), sees our docs, sees the right people, gets a thorough evaluation of what he's going to be dealing with," Bednar said, "and set a solid game plan on how we get him back and how we try and beat that timeline, and it's just a timeline we've been given. So, I think that's kind of normal. He saw the doctor on the road, and you get back and evaluate it yourself."

MacKinnon leads Colorado with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 20 games.

The Avalanche (13-7-3) are 2-1-0 without MacKinnon, who was a Hart Trophy finalist last season, awarded to the NHL most valuable player, when he led the League with 53 goals and was third with 127 points (74 assists). His plus-57 also led the NHL.

The No. 1 pick by Colorado in the 2013 NHL Draft, MacKinnon has 1,172 points (430 goals, 742 assists) in 970 regular-season games and 140 points (62 goals, 78 assists) in 108 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He had 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 20 playoff games to help the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022.

MacKinnon has had at least 100 points in each of the past four seasons, including an NHL career-high 140 (51 goals, 89 assists) in 2023-24, when he won the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award as MVP as voted by the NHL Players' Association.

Since entering the NHL in 2013-14 season, MacKinnon is second in points, third in assists and fourth in goals. He won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in 2013-14.

Bednar had a more positive update on Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who he said will skate Sunday.

Makar sustained a lower-body injury in the same game at Ottawa and is expected to be out two weeks. Bednar left open the possibility Makar could play in Colorado's next game, against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Makar has 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games.

"He's doing good," Bednar said. "Yeah, I mean he's strung together a handful of good days here. He'll skate tomorrow, and then the whole team's got the next day off, and then full team practice on Tuesday. So, he's trending in the right direction, but I can't say for certain if he'll be in against Montreal or not."

NHL.com independent correspondent Ryan Boulding contributed to this report