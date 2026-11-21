Wild ride

The Minnesota Wild (17-3-4) will roll in to face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+) riding a five-game winning streak with the best record in the NHL, and a 13-game point streak (11-0-2). Defenseman Quinn Hughes is making his second trip to visit his former team. Hughes had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday to extend his point streak to 13 games (21 points; six goals, 15 assists), one shy of the Wild record set by forward Kirill Kaprizov in 2022-23. Kaprizov also extended his point streak to 13 games (26 points; seven goals, 19 assists) with a goal and two assists at Calgary, and ranks third in scoring in the League with 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 24 games. The Canucks (5-18-1) are last in the NHL but have won two of their past three following a seven-game losing streak.

Heavyweight tilt

Two of the top teams in the NHL square off when the Edmonton Oilers face the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center (1 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, SNP, SNW, SNO). Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL with 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists) in 24 games, had his 23-game point streak to open the season end in a 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Edmonton (17-4-3) still leads the Pacific Division is second in the NHL, one point behind Minnesota. Carolina (16-3-3) is first in the Metropolitan and third in the League standings. The defending Stanley Cup champions had a four-game winning streak end with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. The Oilers defeated the Hurricanes 6-5 in a shootout in the their previous meeting on Oct. 22, when McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl each had five points (two goals, three assists).