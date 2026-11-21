There are 14 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and six in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: White-hot Wild eye sixth win in row, point in 14th straight
McDavid, Oilers visit Hurricanes in matchup of division leaders; Hutson takes aim at Canadiens mark
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Wild ride
The Minnesota Wild (17-3-4) will roll in to face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+) riding a five-game winning streak with the best record in the NHL, and a 13-game point streak (11-0-2). Defenseman Quinn Hughes is making his second trip to visit his former team. Hughes had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday to extend his point streak to 13 games (21 points; six goals, 15 assists), one shy of the Wild record set by forward Kirill Kaprizov in 2022-23. Kaprizov also extended his point streak to 13 games (26 points; seven goals, 19 assists) with a goal and two assists at Calgary, and ranks third in scoring in the League with 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 24 games. The Canucks (5-18-1) are last in the NHL but have won two of their past three following a seven-game losing streak.
Heavyweight tilt
Two of the top teams in the NHL square off when the Edmonton Oilers face the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center (1 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, SNP, SNW, SNO). Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL with 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists) in 24 games, had his 23-game point streak to open the season end in a 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Edmonton (17-4-3) still leads the Pacific Division is second in the NHL, one point behind Minnesota. Carolina (16-3-3) is first in the Metropolitan and third in the League standings. The defending Stanley Cup champions had a four-game winning streak end with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. The Oilers defeated the Hurricanes 6-5 in a shootout in the their previous meeting on Oct. 22, when McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl each had five points (two goals, three assists).
Hot Hutson
Lane Hutson has factored in on the past six goals scored by the Canadiens and can set a team record by getting in on the next one when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, NBCSP, NHLN). The 22-year-old scored the tying and winning goals in a 2-1 overtime victory at Carolina on Thursday, and with a point on the Canadiens' next goal, Hutson would set a club mark by a defenseman, passing Mike Matheson (six from April 6-9, 2024), Sheldon Souray (six on Jan. 10, 2004) and Chris Chelios (six from Oct. 26-30, 1987). Montreal (14-5-4) is 10-2-2 in its past 14 games and tied in points with Tampa Bay for the Atlantic Division lead. Philadelphia (8-11-6) has points in six of its past seven games (4-1-2).
No Stone unturned
Mark Stone became the Vegas Golden Knights' all-time leading scorer with an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. The Vegas forward has 418 points (147 goals, 271 assists) in 424 games, surpassing Jonathan Marchessault's 417 points (192 goals, 225 assists) in 514 games. Stone can add to his point total when the Golden Knights (13-6-5) visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS). With 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 24 games this season, Stone is one of nine active players to lead his team in all-time scoring and one of six captains on the list. The Jets (11-9-3) battled back from three deficits to win 4-3 in overtime against the New York Islanders on Thursday. Winnipeg is 7-2-0 in November, tied for the second-most wins this month with Edmonton and Tampa Bay and one behind Minnesota.
Apples for Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin became the Washington Capitals' all-time assists leader, setting up forward Boone Jenner in a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Ovechkin has 763 assists for Washington to surpass Nicklas Backstrom, along with his NHL record 930 goals, and 1,693 points in 1,593 games. The Ovechkin farewell tour continues when the Capitals (10-10-0) travel to face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN). Ovechkin has six points (one goal, five assists) in 20 games this season, as Washington tries to end a four-game losing streak. Boston (14-7-1) is 1-3-0 in its past four games and fourth in the Metropolitan.
The schedule
Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes (1 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, SNP, SNW, SNO)
Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames (3:30 p.m. ET; SN, SN1, CHSN)
Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS)
Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN)
Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SNO, SNP, CBJNHL, CBJHN)
Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, NBCSP, NHLN)
Los Angeles Kings at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, ABTV)
New York Islanders at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; DSN, MSGSN2)
New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN)
Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS)
Anaheim Ducks at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Mammoth+, Prime Video, Utah16)
Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+)
Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, NBCSCA)