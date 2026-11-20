Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin is day to day because of an upper-body injury. The forward will not play against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS), and the Penguins announced that his status will be updated Tuesday. Malkin is second on the Penguins with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 games this season. Pittsburgh also placed forward Nicholas Robertson on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, and he will be reevaluated in least two weeks. Forward Avery Hayes was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and is expected to play Saturday. ... Forward Bryan Rust (lower body) practiced in a noncontact jersey Friday, his first workout since getting injured Oct. 19. He was to be out six weeks and remains on that timeline. "It's awesome to have him out there with us," coach Dan Muse said. "It's been a while. I think for everybody, just the fact that he's out there, even though it's in a (noncontact) jersey, it was really good to have him out there with us today."

Utah Mammoth

Forward Dylan Guenther (upper body) and defenseman John Marino (upper body) practiced Friday. Both players are considered day to day, but coach Andre Tourigny said "they're getting close" to playing again. Guenther has missed five games, and Marino has been out 14 games. The Mammoth finish their five-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Mammoth+, Prime Video, Utah16).

St. Louis Blues

Forward Connor McMichael (undisclosed) will not play when the Blues host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN). Coach Jim Montgomery said after an optional practice Friday that McMichael is day to day and could potentially return against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. McMichael had an assist in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, but left the game with 6:34 remaining in the third period. ... Defenseman Tyler Tucker, who has not played this season because of a right knee injury sustained during practice Sept. 20, skated with the team for the first time since then Friday, but there is no timetable for his return. Tucker had surgery Sept. 30 and was expected to be reevaluated in six weeks.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. He did not play in the 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, his second straight game out. Tampa Bay also is missing forward Conor Geekie, who is on injured reserve because of an upper-body injury, and Zemgus Girgensons, who also was out Thursday and is considered day to day because of an upper-body injury. Forward Jansen Harkins was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday and did not have a point in 10:19 of ice time. The Lightning next play the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.