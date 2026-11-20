Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Malkin to miss at least one game for Penguins
Guenther 'getting close' to return for Mammoth; Gustavsson going to Wild AHL team on rehab stint
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Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin is day to day because of an upper-body injury. The forward will not play against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS), and the Penguins announced that his status will be updated Tuesday. Malkin is second on the Penguins with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 games this season. Pittsburgh also placed forward Nicholas Robertson on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, and he will be reevaluated in least two weeks. Forward Avery Hayes was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and is expected to play Saturday. ... Forward Bryan Rust (lower body) practiced in a noncontact jersey Friday, his first workout since getting injured Oct. 19. He was to be out six weeks and remains on that timeline. "It's awesome to have him out there with us," coach Dan Muse said. "It's been a while. I think for everybody, just the fact that he's out there, even though it's in a (noncontact) jersey, it was really good to have him out there with us today."
Utah Mammoth
Forward Dylan Guenther (upper body) and defenseman John Marino (upper body) practiced Friday. Both players are considered day to day, but coach Andre Tourigny said "they're getting close" to playing again. Guenther has missed five games, and Marino has been out 14 games. The Mammoth finish their five-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Mammoth+, Prime Video, Utah16).
St. Louis Blues
Forward Connor McMichael (undisclosed) will not play when the Blues host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN). Coach Jim Montgomery said after an optional practice Friday that McMichael is day to day and could potentially return against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. McMichael had an assist in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, but left the game with 6:34 remaining in the third period. ... Defenseman Tyler Tucker, who has not played this season because of a right knee injury sustained during practice Sept. 20, skated with the team for the first time since then Friday, but there is no timetable for his return. Tucker had surgery Sept. 30 and was expected to be reevaluated in six weeks.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. He did not play in the 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, his second straight game out. Tampa Bay also is missing forward Conor Geekie, who is on injured reserve because of an upper-body injury, and Zemgus Girgensons, who also was out Thursday and is considered day to day because of an upper-body injury. Forward Jansen Harkins was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday and did not have a point in 10:19 of ice time. The Lightning next play the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.
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Minnesota Wild
Filip Gustavsson will make his season debut with Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday, the next step in the goalie's return from offseason hip surgery, coach John Hynes said Thursday. Gustavsson was 28-15-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and four shutouts in 50 games last season, but started just one of the Wild's 11 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In Gustavsson's absence, Jesper Wallstedt could start for the 22nd time in 25 games when the Wild play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+), with Calvin Pickard the backup.
New York Rangers
Forward Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) skated on his own Thursday and remains day to day, coach Mike Sullivan said. Dorofeyev did not play in a 3-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday after leaving practice early Sunday. It was the first game he missed this season. The Rangers don’t play again until Sunday, against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden. Dorofeyev has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 21 games this season. ... Defenseman Sean Durzi was a full participant in practice, a good sign he could return Sunday. He has missed eight games because of an undisclosed injury.
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