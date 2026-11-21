Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin will not play for the Penguins against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS) because of a lower-body injury. The forward is day to day, and the team announced his status will be updated Tuesday. Malkin ranks second for Pittsburgh with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 games this season. The Penguins also placed forward Nicholas Robertson (lower body) on injured reserve, and he will be reevaluated in two weeks. Forward Avery Hayes was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and is expected to play Saturday. ... Forward Bryan Rust (lower body) practiced in a noncontact jersey Friday, his first workout since getting injured Oct. 19. He was projected to be out six weeks and remains on that timeline. "It's awesome to have him out there with us," coach Dan Muse said. "It's been a while. I think for everybody, just the fact that he's out there, even though it's in a (noncontact) jersey, it was really good to have him out there with us today."