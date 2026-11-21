Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Bjorkstrand, Smits out 2-3 months for Rangers
Barkov likely back for Panthers next week; Malkin unavailable for Penguins against Predators
© Leila Devlin/Getty Images / Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
New York Rangers
Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alberts Smits are each out 2-3 months because of an upper-body injury, the Rangers announced Saturday. Bjorkstrand, a forward, was injured midway through the third period of a 3-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 16. He has 11 points in 22 games this season. Smits, a defenseman and the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, played 13:22 in a 3-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 5. He does not have a point in 17 games this season while averaging 14:29 of ice time. … Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday but skated on his own in the morning and remains day to day. He left practice early on Nov. 15 and did not play against Montreal. Dorofeyev has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 21 games this season. ... Defenseman Sean Durzi (undisclosed) could return against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS). He has missed eight games. … Forward Max Sasson practiced with the Rangers on Saturday after being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks. … Forward Luke Glendening was expected to be placed on waivers Saturday.
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov (knee) could return “somewhere in the next three games,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said before their game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B). The center and Florida captain was injured in its second game this season after missing all of last season because of a knee injury. The Panthers host the Ottawa Senators Wednesday, then visit the Washington Capitals on Friday before hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 28. … Brad Marchand (knee) is also close to coming back, but Maurice expects Barkov to return first.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin will not play for the Penguins against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS) because of a lower-body injury. The forward is day to day, and the team announced his status will be updated Tuesday. Malkin ranks second for Pittsburgh with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 games this season. The Penguins also placed forward Nicholas Robertson (lower body) on injured reserve, and he will be reevaluated in two weeks. Forward Avery Hayes was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and is expected to play Saturday. ... Forward Bryan Rust (lower body) practiced in a noncontact jersey Friday, his first workout since getting injured Oct. 19. He was projected to be out six weeks and remains on that timeline. "It's awesome to have him out there with us," coach Dan Muse said. "It's been a while. I think for everybody, just the fact that he's out there, even though it's in a (noncontact) jersey, it was really good to have him out there with us today."
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Los Angeles Kings
Artemi Panarin was back on the ice with the Kings for the morning skate but will not play at Ottawa on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, ABTV). The forward was away from the team following the death of his grandfather, Vladimir, and has missed their past three games. Panarin leads Los Angeles with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 17 games. … Trevor Moore (undisclosed) also participated in the morning skate but is unlikely to play; the forward missed a 4-3 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson (upper body) will not play for the Canucks against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+). The team said the forward was still being evaluated. Pettersson ranks second for Vancouver with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Kirill Marchenko (lower body) was upgraded to day to day by the Maple Leafs on Saturday prior to their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; SNO, SNP, CBJNHL, CBJHN). The forward, who will miss his 11th straight game, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. Marchenko has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
Filip Gustavsson will make his season debut with Iowa of the AHL on Saturday, the next step in the goalie's return from offseason hip surgery. Gustavsson was 28-15-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and four shutouts in 50 games last season, but started just one of the Wild's 11 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Jesper Wallstedt could start for the 22nd time in 25 games against the Canucks on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+), with Calvin Pickard serving as the backup.
St. Louis Blues
Connor McMichael (undisclosed) will not play for the Blues against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN). Coach Jim Montgomery said after an optional practice Friday the forward is day to day and could potentially return against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. McMichael had an assist in a 5-2 win against the Penguins on Thursday, but he left the game with 6:34 remaining in the third period. ... Defenseman Tyler Tucker, who has not played this season because of a right knee injury sustained during practice Sept. 20, skated with the team for the first time since then on Friday, but there is no timetable for his return. Tucker had surgery Sept. 30.
New York Islanders
Ryan Pulock (upper body) is unavailable for the Islanders at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; DSN, MSGSN2). The defenseman did not play in the third period or overtime in a 4-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday and will be evaluated after the team returns home from Detroit. Pulock has four assists and is plus-7 in 17 games this season while averaging 17:35 of ice time.
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