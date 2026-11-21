“We just wanted to congratulate you on 1,000 NHL games,” said Rachel in a social media video posted by the team, with Stetson and Chance at her side. “What an amazing accomplishment.

“We’re so proud of you,” she continued in the midst of giggles from Stetson. “Thank you for being the best dad and the best husband.”

“Go Canes!” said Stetson as he jumped towards the camera.

Hall reached the milestone during the Nov.12 NHL Global Series Finland game against the Seattle Kraken.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, Rachel, Stetson and Chance gifted Hall with his silver stick in a pregame ceremony.

Drafted first overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Oilers, Hall spent his first six seasons in Edmonton before he was traded to the New Jersey Devils. In his second season with New Jersey, Hall earned the Hart Memorial Trophy as the League’s Most Valuable Player.

Hall went to Carolina in 2025, and scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final last season.