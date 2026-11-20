Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who had a goal and an assist in the teams' last meeting, will not play Saturday because of an undisclosed injury that will cause the forward to miss his fourth consecutive game. Babcock did not have an update on his status Friday.

Edmonton is still without forwards Mattias Janmark, Matt Savoie and goalie Frederik Andersen, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent this offseason after winning the Cup with Carolina.

None of them have played this season, still recovering from offseason injuries.

Despite that, injuries, Babcock has managed to find a winning formula in Edmonton. The Oilers' loss to the Lightning was their first on the road in regulation this season (10-1-1), and they will end a six-game road trip at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

“We’re playing good teams, we know it,” Babcock said. “We think we can be better. Last night’s game we thought we did a great job. When we gave up a goal though, the next three to four shifts, we gave up chances. We were getting off-kilter instead of staying patient. We probably weren’t as patient as we could be.

“We have to give them credit, we had some good looks, they had some good looks, and they scored and we didn’t.”

The Oilers will need to put together another strong defensive effort against the Hurricanes, who are the highest scoring team in the NHL, averaging 4.00 goals per game, as well as being the second-best defensive team, giving up 2.18 goals per game, second to the Wild (2.17).

Edmonton is the third-highest scoring team in the League, averaging 3.83 goals per game and are giving up 2.63 goals, which ranks fifth.

McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists) in 24 games and teammate Leon Draisaitl is second with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 24 games. Defenseman Evan Bouchard is fourth in the scoring race with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assist) in 24 games.

Carolina’s top scorer is center Sebastian Aho, who has 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 22 games.

“They have so many lines that can produce and play good,” Oilers forward Filip Hallander said Friday. “They’re a four-line team and obviously they won last year, so it’s going to be a good challenge for us.”