NHL Status Report: Rakell has hand surgery, out 6-8 weeks for Penguins

Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome (lower body) is day to day and won’t travel with the Capitals for their game at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN). The forward was injured in the first period of a 7-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. “You’re always concerned when someone goes into the boards,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “I guess it wasn’t a collision, but going into the boards awkwardly, you’re always a little bit concerned. But him coming back out to try it, I was optimistic, because if he doesn’t come back at all that means it’s pretty significant. So, him coming back to go to try it and going through a shift after that made me feel a little bit more positive about where he was at.” The Capitals recalled forward Ethen Frank from Hershey of the AHL. … Rasmus Sandin skated before practice Monday in a noncontact jersey; the defenseman will miss his third straight game with an upper-body injury.