NHL Status Report: Rakell has hand surgery, out 6-8 weeks for Penguins
Thomas, Neighbours out for Blues; Hughes day to day for Canucks
Pittsburgh Penguins
Rickard Rakell had surgery on his left hand and will miss 6-8 weeks, the Penguins announced Sunday. Rakell, a forward, has eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine games this season. Pittsburgh recalled forward Ville Koivunen from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League after he had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in six AHL games. The Penguins host the St. Louis Blues on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SN-PIT, NHLN). ... Caleb Jones is expected to miss eight weeks with a lower-body injury. The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve, left a 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday with 6:48 remaining in the third period after his feet went into the boards while battling forward Brad Marchand for the puck.
St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas (upper body) is day to day and will not play against the Penguins on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SN-PIT, NHL). The Blues' No. 1 center sustained the injury in the third period of a 6-4 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Thomas has six points (one goal, five assists) in eight games this season. ... Forward Jake Neighbours (lower body) is also out Monday and day to day.
Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes is day to day for the Canucks with a lower-body injury. Coach Adam Foote said the injury occurred late in Vancouver's 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Hughes had two assists and played 26:25 in the loss. In nine games this season, he has seven points (one goal, six assists) and is averaging 26:38 of ice time. ... With Hughes out, Victor Mancini played for the Canucks in a 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. However, Mancini left the game at 14:43 of the second period with an undisclosed injury. Foote said after the game Mancini was still being evaluated. ... Kirill Kudryavtsev was recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL.
Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome (lower body) is day to day and won’t travel with the Capitals for their game at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN). The forward was injured in the first period of a 7-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. “You’re always concerned when someone goes into the boards,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “I guess it wasn’t a collision, but going into the boards awkwardly, you’re always a little bit concerned. But him coming back out to try it, I was optimistic, because if he doesn’t come back at all that means it’s pretty significant. So, him coming back to go to try it and going through a shift after that made me feel a little bit more positive about where he was at.” The Capitals recalled forward Ethen Frank from Hershey of the AHL. … Rasmus Sandin skated before practice Monday in a noncontact jersey; the defenseman will miss his third straight game with an upper-body injury.
Florida Panthers
Brad Marchand will not play against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13) due to a death in his family. The forward leads the Panthers with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 10 games. ... Forward Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) will also be out Tuesday; coach Paul Maurice said he's expected to miss one week. Noah Gregor will make his Florida debut; the forward split last season between the Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks.
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander (lower body) practiced Monday and could play against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF). The forward leads the Maple Leafs with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in eight games and missed their 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. "We'll see tomorrow," Toronto coach Craig Berube said after practice. "Glad he stayed out there the whole practice and participated, which is good. That's good news. Obviously he's getting better, so we'll see where he's at tomorrow morning." ... Joseph Woll practiced with the Maple Leafs for the first time since the goalie took a leave of absence Sept. 23 for personal reasons. ... Calle Jarnkrok is questionable to play Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. The forward did not practice and is day to day.
Chicago Blackhawks
Ilya Mikheyev (upper body) is day to day and questionable to play against the Senators on Tuesday (8:45 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN5, RDS2). The Blackhawks forward was injured in the opening minute of the third period in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday when he was tripped by Adrian Kempe and fell into the boards. ... Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said it's unlikely forward Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed) plays on Tuesday after he did not practice Monday. Bertuzzi is also day to day.
Buffalo Sabres
Michael Kesselring is expected to make his season debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (6:45 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B). The defenseman has been out because of an undisclosed injury he sustained during a preseason game on Oct. 1. ... Goalie Colten Ellis is "progressing nicely" after he missed a start Saturday (4-3 overtime loss at Toronto) with a tight back. ... Defenseman Jacob Bryson should be cleared for Tuesday after being in concussion protocol. ... Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said forward Jordan Greenway (middle body) could make his season debut Thursday against the Bruins.
New Jersey Devils
Jacob Markstrom (lower body) is likely to play for the Devils during their four-game road trip that begins at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. The goalie served as the backup to Jake Allen on Sunday in New Jersey's eighth straight win, a 4-3 overtime victory against the Avalanche at Prudential Center. Markstrom hasn't played since Oct. 13. "He'll be on the trip," coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday. "We see him playing on the trip. When exactly that is, we'll have to see how he got through today and what that looks like." ... Brett Pesce will not be on the road trip after the defenseman sustained an upper-body injury in the first period Sunday. ... Forward Cody Glass, who has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury, is going to miss extended time.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane (upper body) will not travel with the Red Wings and is expected to miss his fifth straight game against the Blues on Tuesday but could join them later in the trip, which continues at Los Angeles on Thursday. Detroit coach Todd McLellan said the forward is "skating, but not playing," and is listed as day to day. Kane has been out since crashing hard into the boards during a 2-1 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17.
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Bruins on Sunday. The defenseman has missed their past four games and was a game-time decision for a 3-2 win against the Avalanche on Saturday. Boston, which visits the Ottawa Senators on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, NESN), recalled defenseman Jonathan Aspirot from Providence of the AHL. The Bruins host the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz (undisclosed) did not play in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. The Stars' No. 1 center was injured midway through the third period of a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday following a hit by Taylor Hall in the corner against the boards. With Hintz unavailable, Oskar Back was activated off injured reserve, and he scored a goal in the win in his season debut.
New York Islanders
Alexander Romanov (upper body) practiced in a noncontact jersey Monday and will miss his fifth straight game at Boston on Tuesday. Romanov, a defenseman, hasn’t played since Oct. 16. Marshall Warren could play again after the rookie defenseman had two assists in his NHL debut Saturday, a 4-3 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers. If Warren doesn;t play, Adam Boqvist would go back into the lineup. … Maxim Shabanov (upper body) did not practice and will miss his third straight game Tuesday.