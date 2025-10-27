NHL On Tap: Malkin looks to stay hot for Penguins against Blues

There are two games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Malkin rolling

Evgeni Malkin has gotten off to as strong a start for the Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-1) this season. The veteran center, who is in his 20th NHL season, has a six-game point streak during which he has two goals and seven assists. He’ll look to extend that run against the St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SN-PIT, NHLN). Malkin, at 39 years, 86 days, is the oldest player in Penguins history to have a point streak of this length, besting Mark Recchi (38 years, 60 days), who had a six-game run in 2006-07.

Pens power

One of the reasons the Penguins have gotten off to a great start this season is their power play. They lead the NHL with a 33.3-percent success rate (8-for-24), and it’s no surprise Malkin and captain Sidney Crosby lead Pittsburgh in power-play points (Malkin has five, Crosby has four, including three power-play goals).

Feeling Blue

St. Louis is 0-2-1 in its past three games and had a particularly frustrating game Saturday when it allowed six unanswered goals in a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Worse, center Robert Thomas left in the third period because of an upper-body injury. Blues coach Jim Montgomery did not have an update on Thomas’ status after the game. If Thomas can play Monday, he’ll try to add to a three-game point streak (four assists).