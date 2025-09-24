Sept. 23: NHL Preseason Roundup

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday.

Defenseman Arber Xhekaj and forward Florian Xhekaj, brothers playing as teammates for the first time, also scored for Montreal (2-0-0). Jakub Dobes stopped all nine shots he faced, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 10 saves on 12 shots in relief after entering midway through the second period.

Kahkonen was making his Canadiens debut after signing a one-year contract July 1.

Anthony Richard and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia (1-1-0). Samuel Ersson made seven saves on nine shots before being replaced by Aleksei Kolosov (12 saves) to start the second.

Caufield gave Montreal a 1-0 lead 53 seconds into the first period, scoring on the rush with a one-timer from the left face-off circle.

Florian Xhekaj then made it 2-0 at 9:58 with a wrist shot from the right circle. The 21-year-old, who has not played in an NHL regular-season game, played with Laval, the Canadiens’ American Hockey League affiliate, last season.

Richard pulled the Flyers within 2-1 on a breakaway at 11:11 of the second period, beating Kahkonen to the blocker side.

Suzuki extended the lead to 3-1 at 16:05. He scored with a wrist shot from the right dot off a pass from Juraj Slafkovsky.

Tippett cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 17:35, putting a shot from low in the left circle inside the near post.

Arber Xhekaj scored a short-handed goal into an empty net with 14 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.