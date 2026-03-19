Thompson makes 34 saves, Capitals defeat Senators

Hutson, a second-round pick (No. 43) by Washington in the 2024 NHL Draft, completed his sophomore season at Boston University with a 5-3 loss to the University of Connecticut in the Hockey East quarterfinals on Saturday. He signed a three-year entry-level contract on Sunday.

Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson and Aliaksei Protas also scored for the Capitals (34-27-8), who are six points back for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Ovechkin recorded his 20th career 25-goal season and tied Gordie Howe for the most in NHL history.

Tim Stutzle scored the lone goal for the Senators (34-24-9), who had won five of six and remained five points back points back for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.

Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 8:09 of the second period. Rasmus Sandin's pass from the right point deflected off Ovechkin's right skate in the slot and then ramped up off the stick blade of Senators defenseman Artem Zub past Ullmark's blocker.

It was Ovechkin's 999th career total goal (regular season & playoffs), leaving him one away from joining Wayne Gretzky (1,016) as the only players in League history with 1,000 combined goals.

Wilson made it 2-0 at 18:13 when he collected a cross-ice pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk and buried a wrist shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

With Ullmark pulled for the extra attacker, Stutzle cut the deficit to 2-1 at 17:19 of the third period. Claude Giroux sent a shot on the net and Stutzle deflected the puck through Thompson's pads from in front.

Protas pushed the lead to 3-1 with an empty-net goal at 18:28, and Hutson scored on an empty net while on the power play to secure the 4-1 final at 19:34.