Capitals don special Cherry Blossom jerseys for annual event

Team to auction off autographed sweaters to support MSE Foundation

Capitals cherry blossom jerseys

© Washington Capitals

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Washington Capitals are celebrating D.C. Cherry Blossom Night on Wednesday, and the players are dressed the part.

The athletes rocked specialty Cherry Blossom jerseys during arrivals before the Capitals’ game against the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena.

The stylish sweaters – designed by Washington, D.C.-based artist Taylor Kampa Olson – feature the classic Capitals crest on the front, redesigned to include cherry blossoms around the iconic Capital Building.

Next week will mark the peak of the annual cherry blossom bloom, an exciting and unique event in the D.C. area.

The sweaters will be auctioned off to support the Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation, which supports local nonprofits to increase the impact of community change agents.

The auction runs from Wednesday until March 27 at 3 p.m. ET.

There will also be events at Wednesday’s Capitals game for fans to be included in the celebrations.

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