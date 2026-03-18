Capitals don special Cherry Blossom jerseys for annual event

The stylish sweaters – designed by Washington, D.C.-based artist Taylor Kampa Olson – feature the classic Capitals crest on the front, redesigned to include cherry blossoms around the iconic Capital Building.

Next week will mark the peak of the annual cherry blossom bloom, an exciting and unique event in the D.C. area.

The sweaters will be auctioned off to support the Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation, which supports local nonprofits to increase the impact of community change agents.

The auction runs from Wednesday until March 27 at 3 p.m. ET.

There will also be events at Wednesday’s Capitals game for fans to be included in the celebrations.