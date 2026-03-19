Hutson’s parents have priceless reaction to Capitals defenseman’s 1st goal

Rookie makes NHL debut, family cheers on from stands

Hutson family reaction

© Sportsnet

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Hutson family couldn’t stop smiling on Wednesday.

Cole Hutson’s parents had a priceless reaction after the Washington Capitals rookie scored his first NHL goal during his NHL debut in a game against the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena.

With time running down in the third period, Hutson scored an empty net goal to secure the Capitals’ 4-1 win over the Senators. The rookie defenseman received a big hug from Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin as he celebrated his milestone moment.

Cameras showed Hutson’s parents ecstatically celebrating in the stands. His dad, Rob, pumped his arms in the air and his mother, Julie, grinned from ear to ear.

Hutson is the fourth defenseman in Capitals history to score during his first NHL game. Him and his brother, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, are just the third set of brothers to score during their NHL debut. Aku and Aatu Raty and Cal and Ryan O'Reilly are the only other brothers to do so.

Before the game, Hutson took his rookie lap around the ice.

Hutson talked about his big night in a postgame interview with Sportsnet.

“So star stuck, I probably won’t remember any of it,” Hutson said in the interview with Sportsnet’s Shawn McKenzie. “Just super nervous all night. Just trying to make the right play at the right time and not try anything too difficult. Hopefully, I can get looser from here on out.”

The rookie defenseman also posed with his first goal puck in the locker room.

On Sunday, Hutson signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Capitals. He decided to turn pro after his sophomore season with Boston University ended on Saturday. The 19-year-old defenseman was drafted by Washington in the second round (No. 43) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

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