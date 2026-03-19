Hutson’s parents have priceless reaction to Capitals defenseman’s 1st goal

The Hutson family couldn’t stop smiling on Wednesday.

Cole Hutson’s parents had a priceless reaction after the Washington Capitals rookie scored his first NHL goal during his NHL debut in a game against the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena.

With time running down in the third period, Hutson scored an empty net goal to secure the Capitals’ 4-1 win over the Senators. The rookie defenseman received a big hug from Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin as he celebrated his milestone moment.

Cameras showed Hutson’s parents ecstatically celebrating in the stands. His dad, Rob, pumped his arms in the air and his mother, Julie, grinned from ear to ear.