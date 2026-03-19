ANAHEIM -- Noah Cates scored at 2:17 of overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers recovered for a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday.
Cates scores in OT, Flyers recover to edge Ducks
Gets winner at 2:17, Vladar makes 34 saves for Philadelphia; Anaheim has lost 3 of 4
Cates’ shot from below the goal line banked off the skate of Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe and then off the skate of goaltender Lukas Dostal and into the net.
The play was reviewed for a possible offside, but the goal was upheld after a review.
"The offsides was definitely a little scary," Cates said. "It was tough to see. We were all in (the locker room) and waiting it out, but I think the hockey gods were looking down on us."
Luke Glendening and Owen Tippett scored and Dan Vladar made 34 saves for the Flyers (32-23-12), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1).
"We controlled a lot of the game and, going to the third, we wanted to stay positive and gut this one out," Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim said. "We gave up one late, but stayed with it and found a way to get it done."
Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, Leo Carlsson scored and Dostal made 24 saves for the Ducks (37-27-4), who have lost three of four.
"It was a hard-fought game," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "They were better than us in the first half. We got way more competitive and it put us in a good spot, but we're pretty disappointed with the call at the end."
The Ducks pulled Dostal for the extra skater with about three minutes left and Carlsson scored when Troy Terry tapped a pass to him off a rebound to tie it 2-2 at 18:06.
“We just didn't play hard enough, I think," Carlsson said. "Just weird hockey. Got back to it in the third, but, yeah, too late there.”
Glendening scored his first goal in 78 games to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 2:51 of the first period.
Garnet Hathaway won a battle for the puck against John Carlson in the corner of the Anaheim zone and slid it to Cam York, who passed to Glendening in front of the crease, where he chipped the puck high into the net.
The Ducks couldn't take advantage of two power plays in the first six minutes of the second period before the Flyers extended their lead to 2-0 at 7:53.
Sanheim took a one-timer from the left point that hit the skate of Anaheim defenseman Olen Zellweger at the left hash marks. The puck was redirected to Tippett in front of the crease and he spun and scored.
"I ended up getting a good bounce and was able to put it in," Tippett said. "That's something we've been lacking in the last couple games, is having traffic in front of the net. If you don't have that traffic, you're not going to get bounces like that."
Both teams had just finished skating 4-on-4 when Gauthier scored on the ensuing Anaheim power play to cut it to 2-1 with 38 seconds left in the second period.
Pavel Mintyukov checked Rasmus Ristolainen off the puck in a corner of the Anaheim zone and then passed it to Gauthier, who brought the puck to the front of the crease before scoring with a backhand for his Ducks-leading 35th goal of the season.
“They have a really good neutral-zone game, really good gaps and don't give us a ton of stuff off the rush," Gauthier said. "We like our rush chances, and when teams close that off, it’s tough to generate stuff.”
Gauthier got behind the Philadelphia defense and Vladar had to make a save on his breakaway 22 seconds into the game.
The Flyers had a 5-on-3 power play for seven seconds after Carlson was called for tripping, but the Ducks killed both penalties.
Both teams were skating 4-on-4 when Tippett hit the post with a backhand at the end of a breakaway with 27 seconds left in the first period.
"They like to get four and five guys up in the rush every time," Sanheim said of the Ducks. "We just knew if we played solid defensively, and shut those plays down, that we were going to get looks the other way."
NOTES: The Flyers have won five straight on the road. ... Tippett has scored in three straight road games and has a team-high 14 goals on the road this season. ... The Flyers claimed Glendening off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on March 6 and his goal was his first with Philadelphia in his fifth game. ... Philadelphia forward Christian Dvorak played in his 600th NHL game. ... Flyers forward Trevor Zegras had one shot on goal in his first game at Honda Center since the Ducks traded him to Philadelphia on June 23. ... Gauthier has 12 goals in his past 14 games. ... Terry's assist on Carlsson's goal gave him 204 assists with the Ducks and moved him into a tie with Scott Niedermayer for seventh on the club's all-time assist list.