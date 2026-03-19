Hughes ‘honored’ Olympic gold medal-winning puck is at Hall of Fame

NEW YORK -- Jack Hughes has a better understanding now of why the Hockey Hall of Fame is the keeper of his historic puck.

The 24-year-old center became a national hero when he shot into the net at 1:41 into overtime for Team USA in a 2-1 victory against Team Canada in the gold medal game of the men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 22.

The puck is currently on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, and Hughes didn’t quite understand why when asked about it.

"I'm trying to get it. Like, that's (bull) that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?" Hughes told ESPN on Tuesday.

When asked if he wished to clear the air about his comments after scoring a goal and getting two assists in a 6-3 win at the New York Rangers on Wednesday, Hughes did.

"I mean, listen, I'm obviously honored that the puck's there," he said. "I mean it's the most special place in hockey. I'm honored that it's there. Obviously, things were taken crazy, that's just the way I felt. I didn't know where the puck was. So it is what it is."