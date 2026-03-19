Jack Hughes has 3 points, powers Devils past Rangers for 3rd straight win

Connor Brown also had a goal and two assists, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 15 saves for the Devils (35-31-2), who are 7-2-0 in their past nine games.

Hughes has a point in 14 consecutive games against the Rangers dating back to March 22, 2022. He has recorded 28 points during that stretch (17 goals, 11 assists).

Mika Zibanejad, Vladislav Gavrikov and Conor Sheary each scored, while Jonathan Quick made 33 saves for the Rangers (28-32-8), who have lost two straight after four wins in a row.

Gavrikov gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 15:20 of the first period on a snap shot through a heavy screen from the point.

Hischier responded with a power-play goal to tie it 1-1, showing good hand-eye coordination by bunting the puck into the net at the right post at 16:14.

Arseny Gritsyuk scored on a snap shot from the left face-off circle to give the Devils a 2-1 lead with 44 seconds remaining in the first period.

Just 19 seconds into the second period, Zibanejad evened it 2-2. Gabe Perreault stripped Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton of the puck in the offensive zone, giving Zibanejad the puck for a 1-on-1 with Markstrom and beating him glove side.

Brown gave New Jersey a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 11:36, finishing a pass from Hughes in the slot.

Timo Meier pushed it to 4-2 when he spun in the right circle and swept in a rebound of Paul Cotter's shot past Quick's snow angel at 6:29 of the third period.

Sheary pulled the Rangers within 4-3 at 9:41, putting the rebound of Matthew Robertson's shot from inside the blue line past Markstrom in front.

Hughes scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle at 13:05 for a 5-3 lead before Bratt scored on a snap shot from the left circle at 16:22 for the 6-3 final.

Hughes has 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) in 25 career games against the Rangers. Bratt's two points gives him 501 points (166 goals, 335 assists) in 620 NHL games.

Rangers defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (upper body) didn't return after the first period, and forward Noah Laba (lower body) didn't return after the second period.